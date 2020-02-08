'Mine is nowhere near as accurate as his': Steven Gerrard is envious of starlet's 'cannons'

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been praising Ianis Hagi after his recent performances on and off the pitch.

According to Daily Record, the former Liverpool midfielder has praised the 21-year-old's technique, pointing out the strength in both his feet and how that's something the Romanian would have worked on from a young age: "I remember practising my left foot at the age of four or five and mine is nowhere near as accurate as his. So he must have been on to it at an even younger age – and he’s stuck at it."

"He’s got two cannons in his feet and that’s down to his upbringing. His dad has the academy and fair play to whoever has given him advice."

There's no doubt that Gheorghe Hagi has played his part in this, with the Romanian legend managing his son's former side FC Viitorul.

Which is a club Ianis had plenty of success with, playing 92 times and scoring 24 goals, while also setting up his former teammates with 14 assists during his time in Romania.

Despite playing for the Romanian national team, Hagi was actually born in Istanbul but has become a citizen of Romania - most likely to follow in the footsteps of his father.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan from Belgium giants KRC Genk, however, Gerrard's side has the option to make his deal permanent should he impress them enough during his time in Scotland (Rangers FC).

During his time in Belgium, the youngster continued to impress everyone - scoring three goals and registering four assists in just 19 matches.

However, despite scoring in various leagues, the 21-year-old is yet to open his senior international account, failing to score in 10 appearances for Romania.

Along with hopefully getting that first international goal, Hagi will be keen to continue being praised this highly by Gerrard, which can only be achieved by continuing to play at his current level and committing to every training session during his time at Ibrox.