Quick links

Leeds United

Some Leeds United fans were raving over Niall Huggins

Brian Heffernan
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United fans were raving over Niall Huggins after an impressive showing in the U23s match.

Leeds United's manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...

Niall Huggins was very active in Leeds United U23s' 2-1 loss to Derby County last night, having various attempts fail to hit the back of the net. 

The 19-year-old came as close as you can get to bagging himself a goal, with Derby defender Jordan Brown clearing his shot off the line to deny Huggins a goal.

This was a surprise loss for the Peacocks due to the lineup looking so strong. Jean-Kevin Augustin, Kalvin Phillips and Barry Douglas all started for the U23s.

 

Huggins started out in the U18s at Elland Road, before getting promoted due to his impressive performances and now plays for the U23s, getting ever closer to the first team.

Breaking into the first team is clearly the goal for any youngster, but doing that in a Marcelo Bielsa run side - is probably the hardest task possible.

Along with the insane levels of fitness needed, Bielsa also trusts a lot of his senior players and would be reluctant to drop them.

Augustin is currently finding that out right now, however, he may have more of a chance given his quality that's been on show in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa shouts instructions to his team from the technical area during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on...

The 19-year-old just needs to keep his head down and work hard, he's already won over some of these Leeds fans. So all he has to do now is convince Bielsa to give him the golden opportunity of playing in the senior side. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United is greeted by fans ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch