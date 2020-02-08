Some Leeds United fans were raving over Niall Huggins

Leeds United fans were raving over Niall Huggins after an impressive showing in the U23s match.

Niall Huggins was very active in Leeds United U23s' 2-1 loss to Derby County last night, having various attempts fail to hit the back of the net.

The 19-year-old came as close as you can get to bagging himself a goal, with Derby defender Jordan Brown clearing his shot off the line to deny Huggins a goal.

This was a surprise loss for the Peacocks due to the lineup looking so strong. Jean-Kevin Augustin, Kalvin Phillips and Barry Douglas all started for the U23s.

Huggins started out in the U18s at Elland Road, before getting promoted due to his impressive performances and now plays for the U23s, getting ever closer to the first team.

Breaking into the first team is clearly the goal for any youngster, but doing that in a Marcelo Bielsa run side - is probably the hardest task possible.

Along with the insane levels of fitness needed, Bielsa also trusts a lot of his senior players and would be reluctant to drop them.

Augustin is currently finding that out right now, however, he may have more of a chance given his quality that's been on show in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

The 19-year-old just needs to keep his head down and work hard, he's already won over some of these Leeds fans. So all he has to do now is convince Bielsa to give him the golden opportunity of playing in the senior side.

Like the look of Huggins and Hudson. Baz and KP standard. Big Kev doing nowt except being caught offside #lufc — Lee.ds (@anyoldsport) February 7, 2020

Always impressed with Pascal Struijk, Huggins giving a good account of himself tonight #LUFC — ghoods (@Girhodes5) February 7, 2020

Huggins looks decent — Rob Davies (@RobbieAdavies) February 7, 2020

Better second half by #lufc U23'S against a very strong physical Derby team, Huggins and Phillips best players, Caprile's handling and distribution very good as well. Thought Big Kev might have got 60 minutes tonight instead of just 45 — Richard Box (@richardboxy) February 7, 2020

Good game from the u23s. Huggins and McCarron looked good. Bit unlucky. Now come on Birmingham! #lufc — The Adelites (@theadelites) February 7, 2020

I thought Huggins played really well again, been impressed with him every time I’ve watched the 23’s. Great on the dribble over did it a couple of times first half but looks like a real talent. — Barry Mitchell (@baz18mitch) February 8, 2020