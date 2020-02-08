SkySports pundit sends message to Celtic fans regarding Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Celtic for the league title.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Kris Boyd has warned Celtic fans in The Scottish Sun that they should not celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership title just yet, with Rangers hot on their heels.

The former Rangers striker, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that Steven Gerrard's side can still pip their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic to the league title this season.

Neil Lennon’s side are at the top of the league table at the moment with 67 points from 25 matches, seven points clear of second-placed Rangers, who have played 24 games.

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “But judging by the loud noises coming from the Celtic support in the last week I assumed they’d already been crowned champions.

“It’s funny that. In the weeks after Rangers’ Old Firm win at Parkhead, a lot of punters must have had broken fingers and lost voices. The social media messages stopped. You barely heard a peep from Celtic fans.

“Now, after Rangers dropped five points in a week, the fingers seemed to have healed and they’ve suddenly found their voices again. The messages have started, they are all having a go and you can hear a lot of noise.

“It’s all wildly premature. Trust me, this title race is FAR from over. There are still plenty of twists and turns to come.”

Title race on

Celtic have won the league title for the past eight seasons, but the Hoops are facing a stiff challenge from Rangers this campaign.

True, Steven Gerrard’s side have not been great since the mid-season break, but they are potentially just four points off the pace.

The Hoops cannot take things for granted this time around, as Rangers have a very strong team, and Gerrard will have learnt from last season when the team failed to maintain their consistency in the second half of the campaign.