'Absolute disgrace of a performance': Some Sheffield Wednesday fans slate 'L1' player's display today

Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday took a point back to Hillsborough but some of the Owls faithful weren't happy with Joey Pelupessy's display.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Joey Pelupessy's display in the Owls' 1-1 draw in the Championship today.

The Dutchman, who has spent most of the season on the fringes of the team, made his third consecutive start in the league away at Barnsley (Transfermarkt).

However, Pelupessy once again flattered to deceive, offering virtually no creativity or control from deep, and was eventually taken off by Garry Monk in the 66th minute, Kieran Lee taking his place.

Given how poorly Pelupessy did, his performance came under fire by a considerable number of Wednesday supporters.

Here is some of what was said on social media about the 26-year-old:

There's a bloke in the top tier of Barnsley's main stand who's had more touches than Pelupessy today #swfc — Nigel Short (@nigel_short) February 8, 2020

Sorry but if your #SWFC manager and you pick Pelupessy you deserve sacking. The bloke is an absolute passenger. — Sam Firth (@SJF100) February 8, 2020

Pelupessy shouldn't be anywhere near the starting line up — Wylde (@steve_wylde) February 8, 2020

I never want to watch pelupessy wear our shirt ever again #swfc — rich ward (@RichWard007) February 8, 2020

Pelupessy is not (and has never been) good enuf to wear the shirt! #GetShut — Dave Cheetham (@udogcheets) February 8, 2020

Pelupessy clapping everyone as he walks down tunnel after an absolute disgrace of a performance. Do one, along with Lees too #swfc — Ashley (@Ashley_Wilson96) February 8, 2020

Ur half right, Pelupessy is a L1 player although Bannan looks lost at the moment — Mario Owl (@mario_owl) February 8, 2020

Pelupessy has been at Wednesday since January 2018, joining the Hillsborough outfit from Dutch side Heracles Almero, and has made 67 appearances for the Owls (Transfermarkt).

In the day's early kickoff, the Owls took the lead at Barnsley through Josh Windass' 16th-minute debut goal, firing home at Brad Collins' near post for his first Weds strike since his loan switch from Wigan.

However, the Tykes drew level eight minutes later, Cauley Woodrow netting his 12th of the season after taking advantage of Cameron Dawson's woeful clearance to slot into the empty net from range.

Wednesday now sit 11th in the table and are next in action on Wednesday night when they face Luton Town away.