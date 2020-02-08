Ryan Sessegnon names his best mate at Tottenham

The Tottenham Hotspur youngster has had a tricky start to life in North London.

Ryan Sessegnon has revealed who his best friend at Tottenham Hotspur is.

The former Fulham gem joined Spurs last summer after years of speculation about a move to North London.

Mauricio Pochettino - then Tottenham manager - finally got his man in the end but it hasn't been a dream start to life with the Champions League finalists.

Injury limited Sessegnon to spending the early months of this season on the sidelines, and he has only managed 341 minutes of Premier League action since returning in November.

Dele Alli knows a thing or two about being a high-profile English player who joined Tottenham as a teenager, having done the exact same back in 2015.

And Sessegnon has revealed that he has struck up a friendship with the former MK Dons starlet.

He told the club's official website: "As soon as I came in on the first day, Dele showed me around the whole building.

“He showed me around everywhere, told me where everything was in the training ground and so, yes, he’s been a big help for me settling in.

“We don’t live too far from each other and we speak to each other a lot. We’re quite tight - he’s probably the player I’m closest to. Obviously everyone has been very helpful to me here, but Dele’s probably been one of the most supportive."

Sessegnon, a left-back, is a different player than the attacking midfielder, but Alli definitely has the know-how to help his young team-mate negotiate whatever issues he is having.

He is still a relatively new player and it's reassuring to know that Alli has his back.

If and when Sessegnon kicks on and fulfills his scary potential with the Lilywhites, some of the credit must go to the 23-year-old.