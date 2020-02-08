Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur have made £21m bid for player, want to beat PL rivals

Hakan Calhanoglu (L), Cengiz Under (L2), Efecan Karaca (L3), Mert Gunok (R3), Sinan Bolat (R2), Ugurcan Cakir (R) attend a training session ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group H...
Ugurcan Cakir is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City’s radar.

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor reacts after conceding a goal during a Turkish Super Lig match between Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya, Turkey on December 8, 2019.

According to Asist Analiz, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing Ugurcan Cakir from Trabzonspor in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that defending Premier League champions City sent a scout to watch Cakir in action for Trabzonspor against Fenerbahce last weekend.

 

The report has also claimed of interest in the 23-year-old goalkeeper from United and Real Madrid.

It has been further added that Tottenham have made an offer of €25 million (£21.24 million) for the youngster and want to beat City to the signature of Cakir.

goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor AS during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Trabzonspor AS and Besiktas AS at the Senol Gunes stadium on September 29, 2019 in Trabzon,...

Replacement for Hugo Lloris?

Lloris is the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham at the moment, but the France international is 33 years of age.

The Frenchman has made mistakes from time to time, and given his age, Spurs have to seriously start searching for a long-term replacement.

Cakir is a very talented goalkeeper who is also a Turkey international, and he would be a good signing for €25 million (£21.24 million).

A year or two as an understudy to Lloris would set up Cakir nicely for a regular place in the Tottenham starting lineup.

Goalkeeper of Trabzonspor Ugurcan Cakir celebrates his teams victory after defeating Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa in Trabzon, Turkey on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

