Report: Tottenham Hotspur have made £21m bid for player, want to beat PL rivals

Ugurcan Cakir is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City’s radar.

According to Asist Analiz, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing Ugurcan Cakir from Trabzonspor in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that defending Premier League champions City sent a scout to watch Cakir in action for Trabzonspor against Fenerbahce last weekend.

The report has also claimed of interest in the 23-year-old goalkeeper from United and Real Madrid.

It has been further added that Tottenham have made an offer of €25 million (£21.24 million) for the youngster and want to beat City to the signature of Cakir.

Replacement for Hugo Lloris?

Lloris is the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham at the moment, but the France international is 33 years of age.

The Frenchman has made mistakes from time to time, and given his age, Spurs have to seriously start searching for a long-term replacement.

Cakir is a very talented goalkeeper who is also a Turkey international, and he would be a good signing for €25 million (£21.24 million).

A year or two as an understudy to Lloris would set up Cakir nicely for a regular place in the Tottenham starting lineup.