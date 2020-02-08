Report: On loan Aston Villa man breaks goalscoring record

Scott Hogan is currently on loan at Birmingham City and has just broken a goalscoring record.

Scott Hogan broke a Birmingham City goalscoring record when playing against Bristol City yesterday.

The 27-year-old has now scored in his first two appearances for Birmingham, which hasn't been done since Jon Toral in August 2015.

⚽️ Scott Hogan is the first @BCFC player since Jon Toral in Aug 2015 to score in each of his first 2️⃣ league apps for the club. pic.twitter.com/Ads6GmgXPk — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 7, 2020

Hogan is currently on loan from Aston Villa, a side just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League. Luckily for Villa, scoring goals isn't an issue - as they are currently the ninth highest scorers in the league.

The Irishman has scored four goals in the Championship this season across the two loan spells with Stoke City and Birmingham. However, Hogan has scored two goals in his first two matches for his new club, which is why he broke Toral's record.

Dean Smith's highest-scoring player is currently Jack Grealish, but his most prolific striker is Wesley. The Brazilian has scored five goals this season, which is just one more than the on loan Irish forward.

With Hogan in great form right now, he might start catching Smith's attention - which could lead to some Villa involvement once his loan spell is over.

Wesley might need to pick up his goalscoring form a little bit because if the Irishman continues at his current rate, he'll be replacing the former Club Brugge man.