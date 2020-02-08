Report: On loan Aston Villa man breaks goalscoring record

New signing Scott Hogan of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on January 31, 2017 in Birmingham, England.
Scott Hogan is currently on loan at Birmingham City and has just broken a goalscoring record.

Scott Hogan of Aston Villa and Luke McCormick of Shrewsbury Town during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Shrewsbury Town and Aston Villa at Montgomery Waters Meadow on July 21, 2019...

Scott Hogan broke a Birmingham City goalscoring record when playing against Bristol City yesterday.

The 27-year-old has now scored in his first two appearances for Birmingham, which hasn't been done since Jon Toral in August 2015.

 

 

Hogan is currently on loan from Aston Villa, a side just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League. Luckily for Villa, scoring goals isn't an issue - as they are currently the ninth highest scorers in the league.

The Irishman has scored four goals in the Championship this season across the two loan spells with Stoke City and Birmingham. However, Hogan has scored two goals in his first two matches for his new club, which is why he broke Toral's record.

Dean Smith's highest-scoring player is currently Jack Grealish, but his most prolific striker is Wesley. The Brazilian has scored five goals this season, which is just one more than the on loan Irish forward.

Scott Hogan of Aston Villa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on January 5, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

With Hogan in great form right now, he might start catching Smith's attention - which could lead to some Villa involvement once his loan spell is over. 

Wesley might need to pick up his goalscoring form a little bit because if the Irishman continues at his current rate, he'll be replacing the former Club Brugge man.

Scott Hogan of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Shrewsbury Town and Aston Villa at Montgomery Waters Meadow on July 21, 2019 in Shrewsbury,...

