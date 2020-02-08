Quick links

Report explains why Newcastle decided against signing £20m man in January

Danny Owen
Steve Bruce manager of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Oxford, England.
West Ham United paid a huge fee to sign Jarrod Bowen from Championship Hull City - but can a player Steve Bruce admires cut it in the Premier League?

Deadline day signing Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United is introduced to the crowd prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on...

Newcastle United decided against bidding for new West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen because they felt £20 million was a little too rich for a man who had never played Premier League football before, according to The Chronicle.

The former Hull City talisman spent most of the last few months being relentlessly linked with a host of top-flight clubs. And, given that Steve Bruce knew and admired Bowen from his time in charge at the KCOM Stadium, Newcastle were never too far away from the discussions.

But, by the time deadline day arrived, The Magpies were conspicuous by their absence as West Ham beat London rivals Crystal Palace to the signature of an elusive attacker with 17 goals to his name this season.

 

With Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto netting a grand total of four times between them, Newcastle supporters might have wondered why Bowen is wearing claret and blue rather than black and white.

It seems, however, that the explanation is a simple and rather understandable one.

With Hull demanding an eye-watering £20 million fee for their stocky star, Newcastle had serious reservations about making a player who had only ever played Championship football one of their most expensive players of all time.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City and Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull, England.

Furthermore, The Chronicle adds that ‘club insiders’ felt that Bowen would not have substantially improved Bruce’s attack.

The St James’ Park faithful might have their own opinions on this, however, after watching Joelinton lead the line with all the confidence of a spotty teen at his first house party. Only time well tell whether Newcastle made the right call.

Will Bowen be West Ham's new Jermain Defoe or the second coming of Jordan Hugill?

Jarrod Bowen poses as new West Ham United signing at The London Stadium on January 31, 2020 in London, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

