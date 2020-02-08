Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Cup

Joe Aribo sends message to Rangers fans after today's win

Giuseppe Labellarte
Joe Aribo of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have reached the next round of the Scottish Cup with Ibrox ace Joe Aribo getting on the scoresheet.

Joe Aribo of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Glasgow Rangers ace Joe Aribo has taken to social media with a message for the Ibrox fanbase as Steven Gerrard's side progressed to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup today.

Although Rangers ran out 4-1 winners away at Hamilton, it was far from plain sailing for the Light Blues, who were level at 1-1 past the hour mark, but a late goal salvo ensured victory for the Ibrox side.

Subscribe

Scott Arfield opened the scoring on 25 minutes via a rebound from a penalty, Luke Southwood palming the Canadian's spot kick back at his feet, a simple tap-in subsequently putting Rangers ahead.

 

 

Lewis Smith had put the Scottish Premiership hosts level, but Aribo and Alfredo Morelos made the tie safe for Gerrard's side, before Scott Arfield capped off the game with a stunning cherry on top late on, a fierce side-footed in via the woodwork.

Aribo continues to impress for Rangers and against the Accies was especially dominant in the last half hour as he took charge of the game.

Here is what the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter post-match:

Aribo has made 39 appearances for Rangers this season, weighing in with seven goals and eight assists (Transfermarkt).

The Ibrox side is back in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday with a trip to Kilmarnock.

Andrew Halliday of Rangers celebrates after he scores this team's third goal during the Scottish Cup 5th Round Replay between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch