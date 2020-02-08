'Outstanding all around the pitch': Some Rangers fans blown away by player's display today

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have reacted the next round of the Scottish Cup with Ibrox ace Scott Arfield scoring a brace.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Scott Arfield's display for Steven Gerrard's side as the Ibrox outfit progressed to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Although Rangers ran out 4-1 winners away at Hamilton, it wasn't a vintage performance from the Light Blues, who remained level with their opponents past the hour mark, but a late salvo ensured victory for the Ibrox side.

Making his fourth consecutive start, Arfield opened the scoring on 25 minutes via a rebound from a penalty, Luke Southwood palming the Canadian's spot kick back at his feet, a simple tap-in subsequently putting Rangers ahead.

Lewis Smith had put the Scottish Premiership hosts level, but Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos made the tie safe for Gerrard's side, before Arfield weighed in with a stunning cherry on top late on.

In the latter stages of the game, the 31-year-old latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the area and dispatched a fine side-footed effort into the left side of the goal via the crossbar for an emphatic victory.

Here is what some Rangers fans made of Arfield's display on the day:

Thought Arfield arguably our best player today. Been actually playing well last few games. — andrew gebbie (@andygebb) February 8, 2020

Arfield was outstanding all around the pitch, grabs 2 goals and a fantastic performance to round it all up also I think it shows what happens when he's played in his correct position — Ben Anderson (@Benji_200209) February 8, 2020

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday with a trip to Kilmarnock.