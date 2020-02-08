'Another level', 'excellent': Some Rangers fans in awe of player who could be 'unstoppable'

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have reached the next round of the Scottish Cup with Ibrox ace Ianis Hagi particularly impressive.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Ianis Hagi's display for Steven Gerrard's side as the Ibrox outfit progressed to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Although Rangers ran out 4-1 winners away at Hamilton, it wasn't a vintage performance from the Light Blues, who remained level with their opponents past the hour mark, but a late salvo ensured victory for the Ibrox side.

Scott Arfield opened the scoring on 25 minutes via a rebound from a penalty, Luke Southwood palming the Canadian's spot kick back at his feet, a simple tap-in subsequently putting Rangers ahead.

Lewis Smith had put the Scottish Premiership hosts level, but Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos made the tie safe for Gerrard's side, before Scott Arfield weighed in with a stunning cherry on top late on, a fierce side-footed in via the woodwork.

Although Hagi did not get on the scoresheet, he was a major creative spark going forward with his passing and link-up play as he looked to get the visitors on the front foot, another eye-catching display since his loan arrival at Ibrox.

Here is what some Rangers fans made of Hagi's display on the day:

Hagi is just too good — ‘ (@RFCNC1872) February 8, 2020

Hagi running the show here — Revan (@Revan1872) February 8, 2020

Hagi playing all these beautiful balls just to be wasted by Morelos by blasting them down the middle or over the goal, terrible communication between Goldson and Edmundson as well. — TrueBlue72 (@True_Blue_1872) February 8, 2020

Hagi is on another level to the players around him at times here btw. — (@C1872__) February 8, 2020

If we can bulk Hagi up, he will be unstoppable. — William Lambert (@WLAM1872) February 8, 2020

Hagi was excellent today. Unlucky not to score and get an assist. I guess we are just trying to give him a rest with so much football to play — Revan (@Revan1872) February 8, 2020

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday with a trip to Kilmarnock.