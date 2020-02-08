Quick links

'Another level', 'excellent': Some Rangers fans in awe of player who could be 'unstoppable'

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk looks on during the KRC Genk winter training camp on January 8, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain.
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have reached the next round of the Scottish Cup with Ibrox ace Ianis Hagi particularly impressive.

Ianis Hagi of Romania during the EURO Qualifier match between Spain v Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on November 18, 2019

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Ianis Hagi's display for Steven Gerrard's side as the Ibrox outfit progressed to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Although Rangers ran out 4-1 winners away at Hamilton, it wasn't a vintage performance from the Light Blues, who remained level with their opponents past the hour mark, but a late salvo ensured victory for the Ibrox side.

Scott Arfield opened the scoring on 25 minutes via a rebound from a penalty, Luke Southwood palming the Canadian's spot kick back at his feet, a simple tap-in subsequently putting Rangers ahead.

 

 

Lewis Smith had put the Scottish Premiership hosts level, but Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos made the tie safe for Gerrard's side, before Scott Arfield weighed in with a stunning cherry on top late on, a fierce side-footed in via the woodwork.

Although Hagi did not get on the scoresheet, he was a major creative spark going forward with his passing and link-up play as he looked to get the visitors on the front foot, another eye-catching display since his loan arrival at Ibrox.

Here is what some Rangers fans made of Hagi's display on the day:

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday with a trip to Kilmarnock.

Head coach Steven Gerrard of Rangers during Rangers FC Training and Press Conference at Weststadion on December 12, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

