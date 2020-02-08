Quick links

Player says he simply had to leave Aston Villa in January

James Chester of Aston Villa controls the ball under pressure from Luis Longstaff of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park...
James Chester joined Stoke City on loan from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

New signing James Chester of Stoke City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Charlton Athletic at Bet365 Stadium on February 08, 2020 in Stoke on Trent,...

James Chester has explained to Stoke City’s official website why he decided to leave Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Chester joined Championship club Stoke on loan from Premier League outfit Villa last month.

According to WhoScored, the 31-year-old central defender made just two appearances for the Villans this season.

 

Chester told Stoke’s official website, as transcribed by The Stoke Sentinel: ”For the sake of my own career, I think that it was a really good opportunity to come and play the sixteen or so games that are remaining in the season and that's something I am looking forward to doing.

“It [playing time] was a huge factor. I had my injury issues and it's been a while since I've played real football, and I started to get the taste in the League Cup in December and the FA Cup game last month.

“It was a feeling I'd missed, and a feeling that I really enjoyed, so to have that more frequently was a big factor.”

James Chester of Aston Villa in action during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on January 04, 2020 in London, England.

Good move for James Chester?

It made no sense for Chester to stay at Villa and not play, and it was a good decision from the Wales international central defender to move to Stoke on loan.

The Potters are in danger of getting relegated to League One at the end of the season, and Chester will be of help to the team given his experience in the Championship and his quality.

The former Manchester United prospect join Villa from West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Birmingham Mail to be worth £8 million.

Reliance on Jack Grealish

Villa are also in a relegation fight this season, with Dean Smith’s side’s in danger of going down from the Premier League.

Former Villa manager Tim Sherwood believes that attacking midfielder Jack Grealish is a key figure, and has suggested that the Villans are too reliant on the 24-year-old.

Sherwood told talkSPORT: “I can’t think of another team which is so reliant on one player as Villa are with Jack Grealish at the moment.

“People talk about the money they would get for selling him, but the money to drop out of the Premier League is astronomical.

“Unfortunately Villa, maybe with him, would not survive in the Premier League without Jack Grealish.”

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa runs with the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

