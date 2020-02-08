Quick links

Peter Crouch discloses what Steven Gerrard thinks of 20-year-old Liverpool debutant

Peter Crouch working as a pundit on BT Sport before the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United...
Adam Lewis made his Liverpool first-team debut this week.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Peter Crouch has stated in The Daily Mail that he knows that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard rates Liverpool left-back Adam Lewis highly.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker played with Gerrard at Liverpool, and now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport.

The former England international has said that Liverpool legend Gerrard, who was appointed the Rangers manager in the summer of 2018, thinks highly of 20-year-old Lewis.

 

Gerrard was the Liverpool Under-18 manager before he was appointed in his current role at Rangers.

Crouch made the comment about Lewis while reflecting on Liverpool’s win against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this week.

Crouch wrote in The Daily Mail: “Jones showed real leadership qualities. Williams was terrific once again and could end up being Trent Alexander-Arnold's understudy.

"There were others, too, such as the young left back Adam Lewis, who I know Steven Gerrard rates highly.”

Adam Lewis of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 04, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Promising talent

Lewis made his senior debut for Liverpool against Shrewsbury at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old is a very talented and promising young player who can also operate in midfield.

The left-back played well against Shrewsbury, and he will hope to get more chances in the coming months and years.

