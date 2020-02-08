Quick links

Paul Merson says Tottenham boss tried to pressure Daniel Levy

Shane Callaghan
Jose Mourinho manager
The Tottenham Hotspur boss hasn't got a senior replacement for Harry Kane.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...

Paul Merson believes that Jose Mourinho's comments about signing a striker were an attempt to pressure the Tottenham Hotspur board into getting him one.

Spurs failed to sign a senior replacement for hitman Harry Kane after the player was ruled out until April with a hamstring injury.

Consequently, the Tottenham boss must figure out a way in which to get Son Heung-min and or Lucas Moura playing up front successfully, having already revealed it was too early for 18-year-old Troy Parrott to carry the burden of scoring goals for a Premier League club.

Mourinho suggested that the Lilywhites could've spent big on a goalscorer during the January transfer window, and then adopted a two-pronged attack with him and Kane when the latter returns.

 

But Merson, writing in The Star, does not believe that the Portuguese manager was serious about that intent.

He wrote: "I’m not surprised Mourinho had a moan about not getting a striker. He needs one. But I never thought they were going to spend big on someone who sits on the bench when Harry Kane is fit.

"It’s all very well him saying he could play two up front if they found him someone good enough to play with Kane. And I don’t think Mourinho was serious anyway.

"When was the last time he ever played with two centre-forwards? He probably just said it to put pressure on the board."

Mourinho has another week to decide how he's going to proceed without a recognised striker due to the winter break. Tottenham go to Aston Villa on Sunday week.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

