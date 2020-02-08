Paul Merson says Tottenham boss tried to pressure Daniel Levy

The Tottenham Hotspur boss hasn't got a senior replacement for Harry Kane.

Paul Merson believes that Jose Mourinho's comments about signing a striker were an attempt to pressure the Tottenham Hotspur board into getting him one.

Spurs failed to sign a senior replacement for hitman Harry Kane after the player was ruled out until April with a hamstring injury.

Consequently, the Tottenham boss must figure out a way in which to get Son Heung-min and or Lucas Moura playing up front successfully, having already revealed it was too early for 18-year-old Troy Parrott to carry the burden of scoring goals for a Premier League club.

Mourinho suggested that the Lilywhites could've spent big on a goalscorer during the January transfer window, and then adopted a two-pronged attack with him and Kane when the latter returns.

But Merson, writing in The Star, does not believe that the Portuguese manager was serious about that intent.

He wrote: "I’m not surprised Mourinho had a moan about not getting a striker. He needs one. But I never thought they were going to spend big on someone who sits on the bench when Harry Kane is fit.

"It’s all very well him saying he could play two up front if they found him someone good enough to play with Kane. And I don’t think Mourinho was serious anyway.

"When was the last time he ever played with two centre-forwards? He probably just said it to put pressure on the board."

Mourinho has another week to decide how he's going to proceed without a recognised striker due to the winter break. Tottenham go to Aston Villa on Sunday week.