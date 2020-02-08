Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Our view: Scoring woes hides new Leeds United weakness reported target Harold Moukoudi may have solved

Tom Thorogood
Saint-Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi (2) dribbles while defended by Olympique Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman (12)during the fourth match in the French Ligue 1 preseason football...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United were linked with Harold Moukoudi during January.

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach

Leeds United’s latest 2-0 defeat at promotion rivals Nottingham Forest has prompted yet more inquest into the club’s form.

The Whites had an 11-point lead over third place in mid-December.

A run of just two wins in ten games, however, has seen that lead vanished. Leeds are now second, ahead of third-placed Fulham on goal difference.

The general thought is that Leeds struggle to turn dominance into goals. Fingers are pointed at Patrick Bamford who has 12 goals this season – eight behind Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Leeds spent the best part of January trying to rectify this. The Whites finally managed to land Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig. So far, he has featured for just 19 minutes in the Championship.

 

Augustin may prove to be that clinical striker Leeds supporters are craving. However, a new problem is arising at Elland Road.

19 goals conceded in their last ten league games is not promotion form.

Since beating Hull City 2-0 in mid-December [a seventh straight win and a fourth without conceding], Leeds have failed to register a clean sheet.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side went from having the best defensive record in the league, and by some distance, to now having conceded four more than Brentford.

Leeds United's Liam Cooper during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

The long search for a new striker in January may have some reward. But what about the defence? Have Leeds’ scoring woes blinded them from a new weakness?

According to L’Equipe, Marcelo Bielsa was keen on a late move for St Etienne central defender Harold Moukoudi. The Cameroon international was linked with a £10.7 million move to both West Ham United and Burnley back in 2018 (Daily Mail). He has pedigree.

Moukoudi, however, ended up joining Middlesbrough on loan with manager Jonathan Woodgate later gushing over his debut for the club (Teesside Live).

Leeds may end up regretting missing out on the 22-year-old. He stands at 6ft 3inch, and is quick and powerful. Ideal to defend at set-pieces, and good at recovering counterattacks which Leeds have struggled to deal with of late.

Moreover, a lack of options with Kalvin Phillips suspended [pushing Ben White into midfield] saw Luke Ayling moved into centre-back at Forest while Liam Cooper had a game to forget.

Harold Moukoudi of Saint-Etienne during the Pre-season Friendly match between Middlesbrough and AS Saint-tienne at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 28th July 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch