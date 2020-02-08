Our View: Arsenal have made a superb call and left European giants feeling stupid

Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal last summer after being snubbed by Barcelona.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has admitted that he was rejected by Barcelona before moving to the Emirates Stadium, in conversation with Marca.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Brazilian side Ituano FC last summer for £6million, has thoroughly impressed at the Emirates since his arrival.

With 10 goals and four assists from just 23 Gunners appearances, he has become the first teenage goalscorer to reach double figures for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99.

It could have been different, however, had Barca followed up on their interest after inviting him to train with them at La Masia for just over two weeks.

However, Martinelli revealed how "they didn't want to do anything" with him and didn't even tell him anything, so he returned to Brazil - and Barca's snub was Arsenal's gain.

And it's not like the teenager wasn't keen on Barca either - he told Marca that "to see how they train, know the structure of the club, the city... it was a dream come true".

But having been snapped up by Arsenal, Martinelli is now finally showing what he's capable of at the highest level, and can only progress further and further under Mikel Arteta's tutelage.

And if a Barca or Real Madrid were to come after his services again, it will surely be for a sum much, much larger than the £6million paid by Arsenal to Ituano.

So, massive credit to Arsenal for making a superb call on Martinelli and leaving Barca most likely feeling stupid.