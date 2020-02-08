Noel Whelan suggests one Leeds player was a coward tonight

Helder Costa missed a good chance for Leeds United tonight.

Noel Whelan has blasted Leeds United winger Helder Costa.

The Whites slumped to a fourth defeat in five Championship games in tonight's 2-0 reverse away to Nottingham Forest.

Leeds might've got something from the game had Costa found the net from a Stuart Dallas cross on 81 minutes, when the score was only 1-0.

But the Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned player didn't get a clean header, and former United hitman Whelan has intimated that it was a cowardly attempt by Costa.

Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds: "We're cowardly at times. I'll go back to the Costa header. Rise and put your face in there. You might get a knock in the face or a busted nose or a tooth knocked out a little bit but you're going to get something for your team. That's the cause and commitment I'm talking about."

This header aside, Costa hasn't really done enough since joining Leeds on loan last summer.

Patrick Bamford gets the most amount of stick for the Whites' goalscoring woes and, being the striker, that's to be expected.

But the truth is that quite a few other Leeds lads aren't pulling their weight in the goalscoring department.

Costa, for instance, has three goals and two assists in 31 Championship appearances under Marcelo Bielsa this season, which is nowhere near enough for an attacking player.