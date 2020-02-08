Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United defeat to Nottingham Forest

Leeds United have lost against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United’s quest to win automatic promotion to the Premier League has taken a blow this evening.

The West Yorkshire outfit have suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Championship.

Sammy Ameobi scored in the 31st minute, and Tyler Walker added a second in the fourth minute of injury time.

The result means that Leeds remain a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion in second place in the Championship table.

However, West Brom are not in action until tomorrow, while Fulham are level on points with the Whites in third.

Forest have moved up to fourth in the Championship table and are just a point behind Leeds and Fulham.

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and he has given his take on the final result.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time on Saturday evening (7:25pm, February 8, 2020): “Everyone else has caught up to us, everyone have done their jobs today, we have not done ours. You talk about big games, it didn’t get any bigger than today. Couldn’t deal with it. One shot on target, well, header on target, should I say, it was saved. We were not at it, we were not there today, second best at challenges.”

Back in action

Leeds will return to action on Tuesday evening when they take on Brentford away from home at Griffin Park in the Championship.

The Bees are just two points behind Leeds and are very much in the running for automatic promotion to the Premier League.