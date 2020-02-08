Newcastle United star opens up on his awkward experience with Spurs man

Danny Rose has spoken openly about why he had to leave Tottenham Hotspur and go out on loan to Newcastle United for the remaining matches of the season.

It seems that Danny Rose wasn't ever going to be included in Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur plans, with the 29-year-old going into detail about his experience with the Portuguese man in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

Rose joined Spurs in 2007, but joined Newcastle United on loan late in the January window this season - the Englishman was Steve Bruce's third signing in the window (Newcastle United).

When the full-back was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he stated: "I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play."

These comments could actually benefit Steve Bruce's side, as perhaps now that Rose has something to fight for he'll be showing his best performances every week to try and regain his spot in the Spurs side.

The full-back is actually an ex-Sunderland player, but hopefully, that won't stop the 29-year-old from settling in at his new home - because if he doesn't he'll likely have nowhere else to go.

The Doncaster born defender started his career at Leeds United, but it didn't take long for Tottenham to swoop in on the Englishman, buying him for just £900,000 from the Elland Road U18s.

When he first joined the north London giants, nobody would have thought his time at the club would end up looking like this. Being pushed out by a manager who had hardly been there five minutes will likely hurt for quite some time.

But there's no doubt that Bruce will treasure the full-back, which should give the 29-year-old all the confidence he needs to get back on top.