Marcelo Bielsa suggests abruptness in how two players left Leeds

Jack Clarke and Lewis Baker’s loan spells at Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea respectively did not go according to plan.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has commented on the departures of Jack Clarke and Lewis Baker, as quoted in Leeds Live.

Disappointing loan spells

Clarke returned to Leeds on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019 immediately after joining the Premier League club on a permanent contract from the West Yorkshire outfit.

The England Under-20 international winger struggled for playing time at Elland Road - the 19-year-old played just 19 minutes in the league for the Whites, according to WhoScored - and after being recalled by Spurs, he is now on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Baker moved to Leeds on loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2018, but he was recalled by the Blues in January 2019 and sent out on loan to Reading.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old midfielder made two starts and nine substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites.

Abruptness

Leeds head coach Bielsa has reflected on the circumstances under which Clarke and Baker left.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “Clarke, the last match he played in the U23s, I sent him a message congratulating him because after four months of work he was again the player he was when he started playing for us.

“The next day he left Leeds. Baker, we six months working with him, when we found his best level, he left the club. Leeds is one institution, one club and I try to manage every situation and be humble.”

Jean-Kevin Augustin explanation

Meanwhile, former Leeds striker Noel Whelan has given his take on Bielsa’s explanation that Jean-Kevin Augustin has not featured in the team as he needs to get up to speed, as quoted in Leeds Live.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s an explanation, but it goes against everything that he has been saying. The striker that comes in, any player that comes in has got to be up to speed. They are his words.”