Marcelo Bielsa suggests abruptness in how two players left Leeds

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Jack Clarke and Lewis Baker’s loan spells at Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea respectively did not go according to plan.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has commented on the departures of Jack Clarke and Lewis Baker, as quoted in Leeds Live.

Disappointing loan spells

Clarke returned to Leeds on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019 immediately after joining the Premier League club on a permanent contract from the West Yorkshire outfit.

The England Under-20 international winger struggled for playing time at Elland Road - the 19-year-old played just 19 minutes in the league for the Whites, according to WhoScored - and after being recalled by Spurs, he is now on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

 

Baker moved to Leeds on loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2018, but he was recalled by the Blues in January 2019 and sent out on loan to Reading.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old midfielder made two starts and nine substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites.

Abruptness

Leeds head coach Bielsa has reflected on the circumstances under which Clarke and Baker left.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “Clarke, the last match he played in the U23s, I sent him a message congratulating him because after four months of work he was again the player he was when he started playing for us.

“The next day he left Leeds. Baker, we six months working with him, when we found his best level, he left the club. Leeds is one institution, one club and I try to manage every situation and be humble.”

Leeds United's Lewis Baker during the Sky Bet Championship match between City and Leeds United at Liberty Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Swansea, Wales.

Jean-Kevin Augustin explanation

Meanwhile, former Leeds striker Noel Whelan has given his take on Bielsa’s explanation that Jean-Kevin Augustin has not featured in the team as he needs to get up to speed, as quoted in Leeds Live.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s an explanation, but it goes against everything that he has been saying. The striker that comes in, any player that comes in has got to be up to speed. They are his words.”

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

