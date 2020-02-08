Lucas Digne has been speaking openly about life under Carlo Ancelotti

Lucas Digne has been speaking very highly of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Lucas Digne has been playing very well this season, recording five assists in the Premier League from the left-back position.

The Frenchman has recently done an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, where Digne had nothing but positive words to say about Carlo Ancelotti.

"He [Ancelotti] is very important." The left-back said. "Everything is starting to build. We have the new stadium in a few years, we have a big coach, the club is spending money during the transfer window."

Everton still has a chance of achieving European football this season, with Ancelotti's side being just four points away from fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees take on Crystal Palace at 12:30 today, which could put them just one point away from Spurs - but the north London side will obviously still have to play their match.

After taking on Palace today, Everton fans should brace for a very tough run of games, where the dream of European competitions could be broken.

Arsenal FC, Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are the teams waiting for Ancelotti's side after today's fixture - which now looks easy compared to these opponents.

Three points against Roy Hodson's side is vital to keep some sort of grip on the top five places, meaning the Toffees will have to dig deep if they are to get any points from their next four matches.