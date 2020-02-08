Quick links

Leicester and Crystal Palace have reportedly maintained interest in £17m player

Birkir Bjarnason of Iceland and Ozan Tufan of Turkey during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Turkey and Iceland at Ali Sami Yen Arena on November 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Leicester City and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Ozan Tufan.

Ozan Tufan of Turkey looks dejected during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Turkey and Iceland at Ali Sami Yen Arena on November 14, 2019 in Istanbul

According to Fotospor, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in signing Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Leicester, Palace and Sevilla all are monitoring the progress of Tufan, who could leave Turkish giants Fenerbahce at the end of the season.

The report has added that Fenerbahce want €20 million (£16.98m) as transfer fee for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Palace and Leicester have been linked with the Turkey international before, with Takvim reporting of the two Premier League clubs’ interest in the midfielder back in November 2019.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Tufan has made 20 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Fenerbahce so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.

In the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 14 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for Alanyaspor during his loan spell, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star has claimed that Palace will renew their interest in CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

