Leicester and Crystal Palace have reportedly maintained interest in £17m player

Leicester City and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Ozan Tufan.

According to Fotospor, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in signing Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Leicester, Palace and Sevilla all are monitoring the progress of Tufan, who could leave Turkish giants Fenerbahce at the end of the season.

The report has added that Fenerbahce want €20 million (£16.98m) as transfer fee for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Palace and Leicester have been linked with the Turkey international before, with Takvim reporting of the two Premier League clubs’ interest in the midfielder back in November 2019.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Tufan has made 20 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Fenerbahce so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.

In the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 14 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for Alanyaspor during his loan spell, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star has claimed that Palace will renew their interest in CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.