Leeds United linked with player whose manager described him as ‘fantastic’

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have been linked with Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

According to En Cancha, Claudio Bravo could leave Manchester City at the end of the season and join Leeds United.

It has been reported that Bravo enjoys living in England, and moving to Leeds in the summer transfer window would be an option for the Chile international goalkeeper.

The report has claimed that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa admires the former Barcelona star, who could replace Kiko Casilla at Elland Road.

Bravo has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium, with Ederson the clear first-choice goalkeeper.

According to WhoScored, so far this season, the former Colo-Colo star has made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League, and has played 126 minutes in the Champions League.

Bravo may be 36 years of age and has not had the best of times at City, but the former Real Sociedad goalkeeper is a very good player and would be a smart short-term signing for Leeds, especially if they get promoted to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign.

Back in August 2016 when City signed the Chilean, manager Pep Guardiola raved about the goalkeeper.

Guardiola told City’s official website on August 25, 2016: “Claudio is a fantastic goalkeeper and an excellent addition to our squad.

“He has experience and great leadership qualities and is in the prime of his life. He is a goalkeeper I have admired for a number of years and I’m really happy he is now a City player.”