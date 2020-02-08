Jonathan Woodgate praises reported Leeds United and West Brom target Harold Moukoudi after Boro debut

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate praised Harold Moukoudi's debut

Jonathan Woodgate has gushed over reported January Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion target Harold Moukoudi following his Middlesbrough debut, Teesside Live report.

Boro reportedly beat a host of clubs to the loan signing of Moukoudi in January.

According to L’Equipe, Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City were among Championship clubs eyeing a loan deal for the Cameroon international defender.

Moukoudi’s debut didn’t go to plan as Boro lost 3-2 at Brentford. Nevertheless, Woodgate was delighted with his performance at Griffin Park.

“He did very well, he’s going to be a real player. His composure, he was very good on the ball; quick, strong. He’s going to be a very good player that kid. I’m pleased for him,” the Boro boss explained.

Moukoudi will likely be hoping his loan spell at Championship side Boro will alert Premier League sides to make a move for him this summer.

The 22-year-old was linked with Burnley prior to joining St Etienne. The Daily Mail claimed back in 2018 how the Clarets were eyeing him up in a potential £10.7 million deal.

Moukoudi posted three clearances and one interception against Brentford. On the ball, he completed 82.9% of his intended passes (Whoscored).

Both Leeds and West Brom are fighting for automatic promotion and they may have seen Moukoudi as an ideal player to help shore up the defence for the run-in.

Leeds have gone ten league games without a clean sheet, conceding 20 goals including four in a barnstorming 5-4 win at Birmingham City.

West Brom, meanwhile, ended a ten-game run without a clean sheet in their recent 2-0 win over bottom club Luton Town.