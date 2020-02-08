‘It's blatantly obvious’: Some Leeds United fans give verdict on 22-year-old after last night

Jean-Kevin Augustin was in action for the Leeds United Under-23 side against their Derby County counterparts on Friday.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jean-Kevin Augustin for the Under-23 side against their Derby County counterparts on Friday evening.

Augustin, who joined Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until the end of the season, was in action for the Championship club’s Under-23 side against their Derby counterparts at Bootham Crescent in the Premier League Cup.

The 22-year-old striker started the match and played for the fist 45 minutes, as Carlos Corberan’s side lost 2-1.

The Frenchman did not play well during the time he was on the pitch, as he failed to get in the game.

Although the youngster worked hard, he did not get the right service to score, as he continues to build fit match fitness to feature for the first team.

Leeds fans who were following the match last night were not too impressed with Augustin, as shown in the following posts on Twitter, but they did note that the youngster did not get enough support from midfield.

Feel for JKA nothing is getting to him...#lufc — Danny De La Montañas (@Yorky2860) February 7, 2020

From parts of the game I watched seemed like we were going long to him a lot and not seeing his intelligent runs. Yes he doesn’t look fully upto speed but personally I think the u23’s is making him look bad as he needs quality to bring out his quality. — TheYoungPeacock (@young_peacock) February 7, 2020

It's blatantly obvious that this guy is not ready to fit in comfortably right now. Bielsa know this. Some of you guys who think they know better must be blind. Just look at the pace we play — Allan Fawcett (@AllanFawcett2) February 8, 2020

Slightly unfair in that we're essentially looking for a guy that can come and finish in a short burst of play and no one has put JKA in with a chance once- we were 2 down at ht! He ended up shooting from miles out in frustration! — Just LUFC (@CaineMCM) February 7, 2020

Watching the last couple of U23's JKA isn't really benefitting. The standard is far less intense. I would expect him to be on the bench at least this week as the it just isn't likely he can reach 70% playing there. #lufc — Nik Storey (@Nik_Storey) February 7, 2020

Good performance against one of the better youth set ups in the country. Felt sorry for JKA & Kamwa tonight as they didn't get any service or chance to influence the game. Caprile looked very good, with excellent distribution & Poveda looking like a lively prospect. #lufc https://t.co/O56KBjrfAm — BielsaCarajo (@carajo_bielsa) February 7, 2020