‘It's blatantly obvious’: Some Leeds United fans give verdict on 22-year-old after last night

Monaco's French Forward Jean-Kevin Augustin (C) eyes the ball during the French Cup football match between Saint-Pryve-Saint-Hilaire and AS Monaco at the La Source Stadium in Orleans,...
Jean-Kevin Augustin was in action for the Leeds United Under-23 side against their Derby County counterparts on Friday.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jean-Kevin Augustin for the Under-23 side against their Derby County counterparts on Friday evening.

Augustin, who joined Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until the end of the season, was in action for the Championship club’s Under-23 side against their Derby counterparts at Bootham Crescent in the Premier League Cup.

The 22-year-old striker started the match and played for the fist 45 minutes, as Carlos Corberan’s side lost 2-1.

 

The Frenchman did not play well during the time he was on the pitch, as he failed to get in the game.

Although the youngster worked hard, he did not get the right service to score, as he continues to build fit match fitness to feature for the first team.

Leeds fans who were following the match last night were not too impressed with Augustin, as shown in the following posts on Twitter, but they did note that the youngster did not get enough support from midfield.

