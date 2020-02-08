Italian report contradicts speculation about Liverpool 28-year-old

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has been linked with Juventus.

According to Calciomercato.com, Liverpool do not plan to sell Virgil van Dijk in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Italian news outlet has also claimed that Juventus are not planning to make any big offer for the former Celtic central defender.

However, according to the report, the Juventus hierarchy appreciate the quality of the Netherlands international and his status as one of the best players in his position.

The report in Calciomercato.com comes following a claim in The Sun that Italian and European giants Juventus are planning to make a bid of £150 million for Van Dijk.

It was reported in the British tabloid earlier this month that the 28-year-old may be open to leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2020 if he wins the Premier League title this season, having already clinched the Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup in 2019.

Liverpool stay

While Juventus are a massive club, Liverpool are on the rise, and with the Reds set to win the Premier League title this season, there is really no reason for Van Dijk to leave the Merseyside outfit anytime soon.