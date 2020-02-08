Quick links

Italian report contradicts speculation about Liverpool 28-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool has an attempt on goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has been linked with Juventus.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

According to Calciomercato.com, Liverpool do not plan to sell Virgil van Dijk in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Italian news outlet has also claimed that Juventus are not planning to make any big offer for the former Celtic central defender.

 

However, according to the report, the Juventus hierarchy appreciate the quality of the Netherlands international and his status as one of the best players in his position.

The report in Calciomercato.com comes following a claim in The Sun that Italian and European giants Juventus are planning to make a bid of £150 million for Van Dijk.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates with Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool after scoring their second goal to make the score 2-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and...

It was reported in the British tabloid earlier this month that the 28-year-old may be open to leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2020 if he wins the Premier League title this season, having already clinched the Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup in 2019.

Liverpool stay

While Juventus are a massive club, Liverpool are on the rise, and with the Reds set to win the Premier League title this season, there is really no reason for Van Dijk to leave the Merseyside outfit anytime soon.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

