One of world's greatest ever players shares what he finds world class about Celtic

Celtic have been praised by the midfield legend, who described the Parkhead atmosphere as 'one of the best in the world'.

Celtic have been highly praised by Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine (Print Edition, Issue 310, March 2020; page 11).

Speaking to the outlet, the Vissel Kobe midfielder was quizzed about the Hoops' famous Champions League group stage win against the Blaugrana in 2012.

Celtic had just 16 percent possession but nonetheless ran out 2-1 winners over the star-studded Barca side thanks to goals by Victor Wanyama and Tony Watt.

Iniesta played in that game and holds enjoyable memories of the famous clash, despite having been on the wrong end of the defeat.

He told FourFourTwo: "I remember that well; one goal from a corner and another on the counter. Football is wonderful for reasons like these – the team who has the ball or the better players doesn’t always win.

"I’ll never forget playing against Celtic either; the atmosphere is one of the best in the world. I was fortunate to play there several times and it was always so intense. It was an honour to play amid such incredible noise."

Iniesta came through the ranks at Camp Nou and played more than 650 competitive games for Barca, scoring 57 goals and claiming 140 assists (Transfermarkt).

The 35-year-old has won a multitude of trophies during his career including four Champions League titles, nine La Liga titles, two European Championships and a World Cup.

In 2017, Iniesta was ranked 59th in FourFourTwo's list of the 100 greatest football players of all time, the outlet describing his style of football as "gorgeously watchable".