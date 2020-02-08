‘Incredible’ £6m rival responds to Jurgen Klopp comments, outlines his future plan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp raved about Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli earlier this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rates Gabriel Martinelli highly, and believes that the Arsenal forward is an extremely gifted footballer.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website back in October 2019: “Martinelli’s pretty much the same age but he’s a talent of the century, he’s an incredible striker, so it’s really difficult.”

The forward joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

The teenager is progressing well for the Gunners this season and has established himself as an important player in manager Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Martinelli has responded to those remarks from Klopp, and the Arsenal forward has also commented on his future, with Real Madrid interested in signing him in the summer transfer window, according to El Desmarque.

Martinelli told Marca when asked about Klopp’s comments, as translated by The Express: “I feel very proud that one of the best tacticians in the world speaks well of me.

"Now I have to remain firm, focused and continue working to achieve greater things.”

The youngster added about his future at Arsenal, as translated by Goal.com: “No, nothing has come to me. I am focused here doing my job at Arsenal and my head is here.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Martinelli has made six starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The 18-year-old forward has also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Gunners, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, while Liverpool look set to clinch the league title.