How to crossplay Minecraft on PS4 with Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC

Everything Minecraft players on PS4 must know about how to crossplay with Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC friends.

A Minecraft snapshot for the Nether update 1.16 has been released by Mojang. This introduces new biomes and a unique Netherite ore that is superior to Diamond. However, while the new snapshot is extremely neat, so too is the ability for PlayStation 4 players to crossplay with mates on Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One. This feature was introduced to Sony's version at the tail-end of last year, and in this article you'll find out how to play with your mates on other devices.

As previously mentioned, crossplay for the PS4 version of Minecraft was introduced late last year via the Bedrock Edition. This means you must have update 1.99 installed in order to hang out in-game with mates on other systems.

You can ensure you have the update installed by simply checking your update history. Provided you're up to date, below you'll discover how to crossplay on PS4.

MINECRAFT: How to get the snapshot 1.16 Netherite ore

How to crossplay Minecraft on PS4

You need a Microsoft account to be able to crossplay Minecraft on PS4 with Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.

When you open Minecraft on PlayStation 4, you'll immediately find the option Sign in with a Microsoft Account on the main menu.

Make sure to sign in with your desired Microsoft account as - once it's been linked - there's no way to unlink it without loss of access to entitlements and Minecoins on other platforms.

Once you select the sign in option, you will be shown a message which contains a link and a unique 8-digit code. Simply follow the http://aka.ms/remoteconnect link on either phone or computer, and complete the signing in process.

Now that you're ready to crossplay with others, you'll want to select the Play tab from the menu and then Friends. Here you'll find the option Find Cross-Platform Friends.

You'll find a list of gamertags below for those that you are already friends with. If you want to play with someone new, then all you need to do is Add Friend by inserting their Microsoft gamertag.

Do I need Xbox Live to crossplay Minecraft on PS4?

You don't need an Xbox Live subscription or any other Microsoft subscription service to crossplay Minecraft on PS4.

All you need is a PlayStation Plus account due to the subscription service being mandatory for Sony gamers to enjoy multiplayer.

MOJANG: When is the Nether update coming out for Minecraft?

And this is all you need to know about how to crossplay Minecraft on PS4.