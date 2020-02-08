'His potential is massive': Neil Lennon so excited by one Celtic player

Odsonne Edouard is having a cracking season at Celtic.

Neil Lennon doesn't know if Celtic's Odsonne Edouard will win a call-up to France for Euro 2020, but did admit that his potential was 'massive'.

The 22-year-old is having a brilliant season at Celtic and has netted 24 goals across all competitions.

Subscribe

To put that into context, Moussa Dembele, who got a £19.7 million move away from Parkhead 18 months ago, never hit more than 31 in a single season for the Bhoys.

Edouard is already an established Under-21 international and although Lennon admits that Didier Deschamps has a lot of strength in depth, the Hoops boss believes that the former Paris Saint-Germain youth is on the right track.

He told The Scottish Sun: "They are the World Cup winners and have such strength in depth, so I don’t know. He could play in most top leagues and for most top teams, no problem. His potential is massive.

“He’s scored in Old Firm games, cup finals, Europe. He’s done all of it. The form he is in is really helping the team. His record in the big games is outstanding.”

It definitely is a big ask for Deschamps to bring him to Euro 2020, but all Edouard can do is keep scoring goals and he's obviously quite proficient at that.

Les Bleus are World Cup winners, as the Celtic manager pointed out, but Deschamps does have to keep one eye on the future to strengthen his country's chances of defending the title in two years.

And surely Edouard, if he maintains this form, will be in the mix then.