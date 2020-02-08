'He was an animal today': Fans blown away by £8m Aston Villa loanee

The Aston Villa-owned defender had a cracking debut for the Championship side.

It looks like Aston Villa's James Chester hasn't taken long to make an impression in the Championship again.

Aston Villa loaned the 31-year-old defender to Championship strugglers Stoke City on the final day of the January transfer window.

Chester is a popular figure among fans of the West Midlands club and many didn't take kindly to the fact he was loaned out.

The Wales international, an £8 million signing by Villa in 2016 [Express & Star], made his debut in this afternoon's 3-1 win at home to Charlton Athletic.

It was a brilliant way for Michael O'Neill's side to bounce back from the 4-0 thrashing by Derby County last Friday.

And here's how Stoke supporters reacted to the Aston Villa man's performance at the heart of their defence.

I said before the game I thought James Chester could be the Championships best central defender. On today’s showing I still stand by that. Quality, calm and composed on the ball with great positional sense. Bigger and harder tests to come mind — Adam (@stokieadam) February 8, 2020

James Chester was an animal today. Felt like having Shawcross back. — Dan (@DannyPenfold) February 8, 2020

James Chester is composure personified. Made the defence look ten times better. — Thomas (@MrTommyWilliams) February 8, 2020

James Chester emptied his pockets when he got in pic.twitter.com/gjD4rkDXCH — Liam G (@LiamG69678323) February 8, 2020

It's only 90 minutes but James Chester looks like an excellent loan signing. Been there, seen it & done it at this level & that showed today. #scfc #avfc — poc (@peteoconn) February 8, 2020

We looked so composed today with James Chester next to @Danny_Batth .. the whole back line and @JackButland_One looked more settled. Great team effort today by the lads.. — Rory B ™ (@R0ZZA88) February 8, 2020

Such an assured debut from James Chester. We've missed that! After we scored he was telling everyone stay switched on which we've needed for a while — Jon Owen (@Jon19861) February 8, 2020

Up the Damn James Chester. Legend — Matt Sharp (@ASD_Dad) February 8, 2020

The sad thing about Chester is that he has probably already played his last game for Aston Villa.

He is out of contract at Villa Park this summer and with Dean Smith boasting four other centre-backs, it makes little sense to give Chester - who spent half of 2019 out injured and the other half on the periphery - a new contract.