Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'He was an animal today': Fans blown away by £8m Aston Villa loanee

Shane Callaghan
James Chester of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on December 23, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Aston Villa-owned defender had a cracking debut for the Championship side.

James Chester of Aston Villa celebrates scoring for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on October 23, 2018 in Norwich,...

It looks like Aston Villa's James Chester hasn't taken long to make an impression in the Championship again.

Aston Villa loaned the 31-year-old defender to Championship strugglers Stoke City on the final day of the January transfer window.

Chester is a popular figure among fans of the West Midlands club and many didn't take kindly to the fact he was loaned out.

The Wales international, an £8 million signing by Villa in 2016 [Express & Star], made his debut in this afternoon's 3-1 win at home to Charlton Athletic.

 

It was a brilliant way for Michael O'Neill's side to bounce back from the 4-0 thrashing by Derby County last Friday.

And here's how Stoke supporters reacted to the Aston Villa man's performance at the heart of their defence.

The sad thing about Chester is that he has probably already played his last game for Aston Villa.

He is out of contract at Villa Park this summer and with Dean Smith boasting four other centre-backs, it makes little sense to give Chester - who spent half of 2019 out injured and the other half on the periphery - a new contract.

James Chester of Aston Villa in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Reading at Villa Park on April 3, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch