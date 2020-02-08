Quick links

'Credit where it's due': Some Everton fans in awe of improved player's 'superb' display today

Giuseppe Labellarte
Morgan Schneiderlin before the Premier League match between Everton and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Everton secured victory at Goodison Park today and Morgan Schneiderlin put in a good display for the Toffees.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace and Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool,...

A number of Everton fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on Morgan Schneiderlin's performance at Goodison Park today.

While the Frenchman was one of the Toffees' most criticised players for much of the season, his display for Carlo Ancelotti's side against Crystal Palace saw him earn plaudits.

 

 

Schneiderlin had arguably one of his best displays of the season against the Eagles, showing adventurous passing range, looking for plenty of openings, and overall looking a much improved player.

Here is what some Everton fans said about Schneiderlin's performance on the day as the Toffees sealed a superb 3-1 win:

Schneiderlin joined Everton in 2017 from Manchester United and has made 87 appearances for the Toffees, weighing in with one goal and two assists, according to Transfermarkt.

The Goodison Park side has now claimed 17 points from their last eight league matches, a tally only bettered by Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Ancelotti and co now have their winter break in which to regroup, after which they will head to Arsenal on Sunday 23 February.

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach

