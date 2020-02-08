'Credit where it's due': Some Everton fans in awe of improved player's 'superb' display today

Everton secured victory at Goodison Park today and Morgan Schneiderlin put in a good display for the Toffees.

A number of Everton fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on Morgan Schneiderlin's performance at Goodison Park today.

While the Frenchman was one of the Toffees' most criticised players for much of the season, his display for Carlo Ancelotti's side against Crystal Palace saw him earn plaudits.

Schneiderlin had arguably one of his best displays of the season against the Eagles, showing adventurous passing range, looking for plenty of openings, and overall looking a much improved player.

Here is what some Everton fans said about Schneiderlin's performance on the day as the Toffees sealed a superb 3-1 win:

We're probably quite quick to criticise at times so let's give credit where it's due - Schneiderlin was great today.



Whether he can sustain that form is up to him, of course, but for God's sake at least keep him above Delph in the pecking order #EFC — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) February 8, 2020

As much as I surprise myself even by uttering his name, I think Schneiderlin did very well today. — Matthew Keenan (@matt8284) February 8, 2020

Schneiderlin was superb today @SchneiderlinMo4 — Local Stuntman (@SCOA22) February 8, 2020

How good was Schneiderlin today by the way — Clemo (@clemo_efc) February 8, 2020

Schneiderlin was very good today — Peter McCann (@stockporttoffee) February 8, 2020

Schneiderlin today was very good as he was against Arsenal. Deserves to be in the side at Arsenal for sure. Richarlison showed in an instant as well why anyone who sees the kid play regularly mocked the phantom £85m bid last week. Kid is worth £140 minimum. Top footballer — Roger Mottram (@rogerefc) February 8, 2020

Schneiderlin joined Everton in 2017 from Manchester United and has made 87 appearances for the Toffees, weighing in with one goal and two assists, according to Transfermarkt.

The Goodison Park side has now claimed 17 points from their last eight league matches, a tally only bettered by Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Ancelotti and co now have their winter break in which to regroup, after which they will head to Arsenal on Sunday 23 February.