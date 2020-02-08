'Awful', 'needs dropping badly': Some Everton fans slate outfield player despite win

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton won at Goodison Park today but Gylfi Sigurdsson's display was panned by some of the Toffees faithful.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on their side's win at Goodison Park today and despite the victory, one player came under considerable criticism.

The Toffees captain has been off form for much of the season and, against Crystal Palace, he once again put in a fairly mediocre performance where he was mostly a passenger.

Admittedly, he did nearly score a stunning solo goal but, aside from that, there was little to write home about, with Carlo Ancelotti replacing him with Mason Holgate for the final few minutes of the game.

Despite Ancelotti having transformed Everton into a different beast to that which struggled under Marco Silva, some Toffees fans remain unconvinced about Sigurdsson's future at Goodison Park.

Here is some of the social media reaction from the Everton fanbase to the 30-year-old's display against the Eagles:

rather have holgate i’m midfield than sigurdsson — (@megxefc) February 8, 2020

Great win. They seem to be improving each game (Pickford and Sigurdsson aside). What a difference Ancelotti has made. #EVECRY — St Domingo (@Saint_Domingo) February 8, 2020

schneiderlin > sigurdsson — Luke (@CuriousLuke1) February 8, 2020

Made up with that win today, tough at times but pulled through. Felt like playing with 10 men most of it, forgot Sigurdsson was even playing — Carlo Fantastico™️ (@Clemo89efc) February 8, 2020

Schneiderlin did well today, Sigurdsson was awful — Andy (@Blue_andy100) February 8, 2020

Sigurdsson nearly scored a worldly but was anonymous for most of that game. — Jackie (@jackieando) February 8, 2020

Sigurdsson goes off and we look a threat — Paul Ashcroft (@PaulAshcroft8) February 8, 2020

Sigurdsson needs dropping badly — ¹³ (@OwensYM13) February 8, 2020

Schneiderlin was MOTM easily. Richarlison second. Gylfi Sigurdsson continues his transformation into Phil Neville, just doing nothing and pointing. Good 3 points. — R1878 (@Rochey1878) February 8, 2020

Everton dominated the first half and took the lead when Bernard volleyed home from Theo Walcott's cross, but Palace equalised after the break when Jordan Pickford allowed Christian Benteke's effort to squirm under his body.

The Toffees withstood a spell of pressure and went on to regain the lead when Richarlison ran through the Palace defence and slotted into the bottom corner, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin added a third on the rebound after Richarlison's header had hit the crossbar.

Everton are now seventh in the Premier League table, just one point behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand, and are next in action on Sunday 23 February when they play Arsenal away.