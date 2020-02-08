Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'Awful', 'needs dropping badly': Some Everton fans slate outfield player despite win

Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace battles for possession with Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08,...
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton won at Goodison Park today but Gylfi Sigurdsson's display was panned by some of the Toffees faithful.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on their side's win at Goodison Park today and despite the victory, one player came under considerable criticism.

The Toffees captain has been off form for much of the season and, against Crystal Palace, he once again put in a fairly mediocre performance where he was mostly a passenger.

Admittedly, he did nearly score a stunning solo goal but, aside from that, there was little to write home about, with Carlo Ancelotti replacing him with Mason Holgate for the final few minutes of the game.

 

 

Despite Ancelotti having transformed Everton into a different beast to that which struggled under Marco Silva, some Toffees fans remain unconvinced about Sigurdsson's future at Goodison Park.

Here is some of the social media reaction from the Everton fanbase to the 30-year-old's display against the Eagles:

Everton dominated the first half and took the lead when Bernard volleyed home from Theo Walcott's cross, but Palace equalised after the break when Jordan Pickford allowed Christian Benteke's effort to squirm under his body.

The Toffees withstood a spell of pressure and went on to regain the lead when Richarlison ran through the Palace defence and slotted into the bottom corner, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin added a third on the rebound after Richarlison's header had hit the crossbar.

Everton are now seventh in the Premier League table, just one point behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand, and are next in action on Sunday 23 February when they play Arsenal away.

