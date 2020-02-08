BBC Sport pundit hails Everton player who's been 'key' in Toffees resurgence

Everton secured victory at Goodison Park today and Dominic Calvert-Lewin got on the scoresheet for the Toffees.

BBC Sport pundit Michael Brown has praised Everton ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin, deeming him a crucial element in the Toffees' resurgence on the pitch.

The 22-year-old has been impressive since Marco Silva was axed from the Everton hotseat, with eight goals since December including another one against Crystal Palace today (Transfermarkt).

A dominant presence up front, Calvert-Lewin is not only an impressive aerial threat and a tireless worker but has also improved in his composure and decision making this term.

Brown, commentating on Everton's game against the Eagles, spoke highly of the 6ft 2in ace as the game was heading towards half time, the Toffees a goal to the good.

"Duncan Ferguson gave Everton a back-to-basics reality check and since that moment they've had more desire and organisation," he told BBC Sport (13:10).

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been key to getting them into the right areas on the pitch and they've been so much better since that dire night at Anfield."

The Everton hierarcy sacked Silva in early December following a severe downturn in form which culminated in a 5-2 loss at Liverpool and a drop to 18th in the Premier League table.

Ferguson instantly steadied the ship and Ancelotti has been doing superbly with what is now one of the league's most in-form teams following their 3-1 win against the Eagles.

The Goodison Park side has now claimed 17 points from their last eight league matches, a tally only bettered by Jurgen Klopp's side.

Ancelotti and co now have their winter break in which to regroup, after which they will head to Arsenal on Sunday 23 February.