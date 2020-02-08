Doctor Who series 12 episode 7 cast: Meet Clare-Hope Ashitey, Nasreen Hussain and Bhavnisha Parmar

Episode 7 of Doctor Who sees the Doctor travel through time and space - let's take a look at who's starring alongside her in the action-packed episode.

'Can You Hear Me?' is the title of the seventh episode of Dr Who season 12.

The episode sees the cast in ancient Aleppo, Syria as well as present-day Sheffield, UK. Expect some serious chills as the Doctor faces stalking while her co-stars are haunted.

Airing weekly on Sundays at 7:10 pm, Dr Who is the Sci-Fi TV series that's had viewers hooked for years.

Jodie Whittaker is now commonly known as the thirteenth Doctor fans of the show have seen. But as well as regular faces, there are some newcomers guest-starring in the latest episode.

Let's take a look at the cast of Doctor Who series 12 episode 7!

Doctor Who: Meet the series 12 episode 7 cast

According to IMDb, Episode 7, 'Can You Hear Me?', features the usual cast consisting of:

- Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor

- Bradley Walsh as Graham O'Brien

- Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair

- Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan

There are also some new faces in the episode which airs Sunday, February 9th on BBC One.

Who are the guest stars in episode 7?

As well as the regular cast of Doctor Who, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Aruhan Galieva, Nasreen Hussain, Buom Tihngang, Bhavnisha Parmar and Ian Gelder are all set to appear in episode 7.

Clare-Hope Ashitey has starred in huge films such as Children of Men, Exodus and Shooting Dogs. Clare also played the main role of K.J. Harper in Netflix's Seven Seconds.

Also appearing in episode 7 of Doctor Who is Nasreen Hussain. Nasreen is most recognised for starring in 2019 comedy film Love Type D. Follow her on Twitter to keep up with all her latest goings-on @nasreen_rudolph.

Finally, Bhavnisha Parmar is set to appear in 'Can You Hear Me?'. You may recognise Bhavnisha from TV series Darren Has a Breakdown (2014) and 2011 drama Penguin.

Torchwood's Mr Dekker is also starring in episode 7 of Dr Who. Ian Gelder is listed on IMDb as a guest star. He's appeared in many series in his time including His Dark Materials and Game of Thrones. Ian is set to play an alien named Zellin in episode 7.

As well as episode 7 of Dr Who, Aruhan Galieva can include Black Mirror as well as 2012 film Anna Karenina on her CV. She plays Tahira during the 'Can You Hear Me?' episode which sees the cast in Syria as well as Sheffield.

Finally, Buom Tihngang plays Tibo in episode 7. Buom is recognised for appearing in 2017 videogame Assassin's Creed: Origins as well as 2017 drama Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: King Lear.

