'Disasterclass': Leeds fans fume over Wigan defeat

Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan
Leeds United fans react on Twitter to a Wigan Athletic defeat today.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are unhappy with Wigan Athletic's performance this afternoon.

Fresh from a 1-0 win at Elland Road last week, the Latics fluffed their lines on this occasion and lost 2-1 at home to Preston North End.

Wigan were relatively solid at the back against Leeds, but they looked a different team as Preston capitalised on slack defending to earn a 2-0 lead by 48 minutes.

The hosts wound up pulling one goal back but it wasn't enough to salvage a point.

 

It was the second year in a row that Wigan went to Leeds and won in spite of being big underdogs, and some fans of the West Yorkshire club believe that it was a 'cup final' for them last week.

The Leeds boys have a massive clash tonight.

Marcelo Bielsa's side visit Nottingham Forest in a game that could have big implications on the automatic promotion race.

At the moment, United have a three-point cushion from third-placed Fulham, but the Cottagers could be third on goal difference by the time things kick off at the City Ground.

Leeds have lost three of their last four Championship games and it's vitally important that Bielsa gets them back on song as soon as possible. Now is not the time for a mid-season slump.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

