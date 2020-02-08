'Disasterclass': Leeds fans fume over Wigan defeat

Leeds United fans react on Twitter to a Wigan Athletic defeat today.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are unhappy with Wigan Athletic's performance this afternoon.

Fresh from a 1-0 win at Elland Road last week, the Latics fluffed their lines on this occasion and lost 2-1 at home to Preston North End.

Wigan were relatively solid at the back against Leeds, but they looked a different team as Preston capitalised on slack defending to earn a 2-0 lead by 48 minutes.

The hosts wound up pulling one goal back but it wasn't enough to salvage a point.

It was the second year in a row that Wigan went to Leeds and won in spite of being big underdogs, and some fans of the West Yorkshire club believe that it was a 'cup final' for them last week.

Wigan play us and defend like old Arsenal team..

Next game they defend like U13's... — WACCOE1919 #MOT (@Waccoe1919) February 8, 2020

I see Wigan are doing well today after their “Cup Final” at Leeds — David Mitchell (@revie74) February 8, 2020

See wigan are just rolling over now they are not playing leeds — ian, kev, ian, kev, Patrick...goaalllllll (@scotttownend2) February 8, 2020

So that's how you score against Wigan. Looked pretty easy tbh https://t.co/DBTi9s1lDo — LUFC_Sully (@Aidfitzy16) February 8, 2020

Wigan having a disasterclass imagine my shock #TICS #LUFC — T Steel (@LUFCSTEEL) February 8, 2020

Of course it only takes Preston 7 minutes to score against Wigan !! #lufc — Andy Heckman (@heckers101) February 8, 2020

I see it took Preston 7 minutes to break the mighty Wigan down #lufc #lufcbanter — Burls (@burley_josh) February 8, 2020

About right that- Wigan losing at home to Preston ‍♂️ — JB LUFC (@QuizFooty) February 8, 2020

Wigan losing within 10 minutes‍♂️ #lufc — Callum Nelson (@Callumray1919) February 8, 2020

The Leeds boys have a massive clash tonight.

Marcelo Bielsa's side visit Nottingham Forest in a game that could have big implications on the automatic promotion race.

At the moment, United have a three-point cushion from third-placed Fulham, but the Cottagers could be third on goal difference by the time things kick off at the City Ground.

Leeds have lost three of their last four Championship games and it's vitally important that Bielsa gets them back on song as soon as possible. Now is not the time for a mid-season slump.