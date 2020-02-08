Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

David Moyes admits a West Ham first-team regular could leave

Subhankar Mondal
David Moyes of West Ham United issues instructions during training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Declan Rice could leave West Ham United at the end of the season, suggests David Moyes.

David Moyes of West Ham United durin Training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has suggested to The Guardian that Declan Rice could be sold in the summer transfer window.

While Moyes has said that he hopes that Rice is not sold at the end of the season, the former Everton and Manchester United manager is ready for that scenario, outlining that he had to face a similar situation at the Toffees.

Moyes told The Guardian: “Quite often when building a club you have to sell. I hope it’s not the case with Declan but I said the same with Wayne Rooney and Joleon Lescott [at Everton].

“But the team got better because we were able to sign the right players to replace them. If that ever came around [Rice leaving] I’d hope we’d be able to do the same here as well.”

 

Worrying for West Ham United?

Rice is one of the best young defensive midfielders in the Premier League, and if West Ham get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, then it is hard to see the 21-year-old stay at the London Stadium.

Big clubs in the Premier League are likely to come calling for the England international in the summer transfer window even if West Ham retain their Premier League status for the 2020-21 campaign.

According to WhoScored, Rice - who can also operate as a midfielder - has provided one assist in 25 Premier League games for West Ham so far this season, and scored two goals in 34 league appearances for the Hammers during the 2018-19 campaign.

Declan Rice of West Ham United comes out prior to training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.

West Ham fans will be disappointed if Rice leaves at the end of the season, but one player the London Stadium faithful will not miss is Roberto.

The goalkeeper struggled badly when he was given the chance at West Ham this season, and, according to GastiezHoy, Alaves sporting director Sergio Fernandez has been impressed with the Spaniard’s attitude and hopes to keep him at the club next season as well.

Some West Ham United fans not happy

Meanwhile, some West Ham fans have given their take on co-chairman David Gold’s recent comments.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Gold criticised the protests by some West Ham fans, and he also made it clear that he is not in for the money, and believes that the club are moving forward (click here to read the interview in full).

David Gold, Joint Chairman of West Ham United looks on ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at London Stadium on November 3, 2018 in London, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch