David Moyes admits a West Ham first-team regular could leave

Declan Rice could leave West Ham United at the end of the season, suggests David Moyes.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has suggested to The Guardian that Declan Rice could be sold in the summer transfer window.

While Moyes has said that he hopes that Rice is not sold at the end of the season, the former Everton and Manchester United manager is ready for that scenario, outlining that he had to face a similar situation at the Toffees.

Moyes told The Guardian: “Quite often when building a club you have to sell. I hope it’s not the case with Declan but I said the same with Wayne Rooney and Joleon Lescott [at Everton].

“But the team got better because we were able to sign the right players to replace them. If that ever came around [Rice leaving] I’d hope we’d be able to do the same here as well.”

Worrying for West Ham United?

Rice is one of the best young defensive midfielders in the Premier League, and if West Ham get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, then it is hard to see the 21-year-old stay at the London Stadium.

Big clubs in the Premier League are likely to come calling for the England international in the summer transfer window even if West Ham retain their Premier League status for the 2020-21 campaign.

According to WhoScored, Rice - who can also operate as a midfielder - has provided one assist in 25 Premier League games for West Ham so far this season, and scored two goals in 34 league appearances for the Hammers during the 2018-19 campaign.

West Ham fans will be disappointed if Rice leaves at the end of the season, but one player the London Stadium faithful will not miss is Roberto.

The goalkeeper struggled badly when he was given the chance at West Ham this season, and, according to GastiezHoy, Alaves sporting director Sergio Fernandez has been impressed with the Spaniard’s attitude and hopes to keep him at the club next season as well.

Some West Ham United fans not happy

Meanwhile, some West Ham fans have given their take on co-chairman David Gold’s recent comments.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Gold criticised the protests by some West Ham fans, and he also made it clear that he is not in for the money, and believes that the club are moving forward (click here to read the interview in full).

He has his own chauffeur so why would he use a taxi? The club is ruined from top to bottom and they only have themselves to blame for what’s going on this season. You get what you deserve in life so if we get relegated then we deserve it and it will all be their fault. Simple as — ⚒Ryan Leat⚒ (@thedog75) February 7, 2020

David Gold’s increasingly lost the plot, he’s irrational. How are fans meant to take seriously someone who’s clearly so cut off from reality. Suggesting there’s no more than a couple of hundred protesters and most people love the stadium is delusional. He needs help — MartinW (@MoonspangleW) February 7, 2020

Its about time he sells up he took are home away from us just so he could pocket more money — Andy rendall (@Andyrendall4) February 7, 2020

Hard to know whether Gold really understands what he is saying, this is dreadful. Moderate fans will feel real anger at being tarnished like this.all this “my granddaughter said this and the the taxi driver told me...”utter nonsense, nobody has threatened him — west ham dreamer (@DreamerHam) February 7, 2020

I think he needs some help then. I still love his tweet to someone about property, the difference between owning and renting. — Cheekster (@cheekychambers) February 7, 2020

Deluded. — Lynne Cannell (@cannell_lynne) February 7, 2020