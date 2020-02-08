Confirmed: Rangers XI today

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in action this afternoon.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers will be looking to progress in the Scottish Cup when they take on Hamilton Academical away from home this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard’s side will face Scottish Premiership rivals Hamilton in the fifth round of the prestigious cup competition today.

Subscribe

Rangers will head into the tie on the back of a 2-1 victory over Hibernian at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

This is how Rangers will line up against Hamilton away from home at the Fountain of Youth Stadium this afternoon:

Meanwhile, Rangers central defender George Edmundson has suggested that he does not consider himself a regular starter in the team yet.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who joined Rangers from Oldham Athletic in the summer of 2019, was in action for Rangers against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership in midweek.

The youngster has made only two starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Gers so far this season, according to WhoScored, and he has also made two appearances in the Europa League and played once in the Scottish League Cup.

Edmundson told The Herald: “Do I feel ready to play consistently? That's a tough question. It's only one game and I have done alright. You can't think: 'Oh yeah, I'm a starter now'.

"I just need to keep improving and hope I get selected in the next game. As a player you want to be involved in every game. But we just move on to Saturday and Hamilton now.”