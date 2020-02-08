Confirmed: Nottingham Forest v Leeds United lineups today

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will face Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest this evening.

Leeds United will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Wigan Athletic last weekend when they take on Nottingham Forest this evening.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Wigan at Elland Road in the Championship last weekend.

The West Yorkshire outfit will be determined to get back to winning ways this evening when they take on Forest away from home at the City Ground in the league.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 55 points from 30 matches, just a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, Forest currently find themselves fourth in the league table with 51 points from 30 matches.

The Reds are just four points behind second-placed Leeds and five points behind leaders West Brom, and they are very much in the running for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side will head into the match against Leeds on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City away from home at St. Andrew’s.

This is how Forest and Leeds will line up at the City Ground in the Championship this evening:

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Hernandez, Bamford

Subs: Meslier, Struijk, Shackleton, Berardi, Stevens, Roberts, Augustin

No changes to the Starting XI for this evening's clash, but Jean-Kevin Augustin is named on the bench for the first time since joining from RB Leipzig — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 8, 2020