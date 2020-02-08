Quick links

Club owner has made quite a claim about Rangers player Gerrard thinks is ‘bright’

Subhankar Mondal
Genk's Ianis Hagi and Genk's Patrik Hrosovsky pictured during the winter training camp of Belgian first division soccer team KRC Genk in Benidorm, Spain, Saturday 11 January 2020. BELGA...
Ianis Hagi joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on loan in January.

A general view of the stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019. Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Steaua Bucharest owner Gigi Becali has told Digisport that Rangers youngster Ianis Hagi will be worth €100 million (£84.9 million) in two years’ time.

Hagi, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old Romania international was at Steaua from 2007-2008, and the Romanian club’s owner has raved about the youngster and has made quite a claim about him.

 

He told Digisport, as translated by The Scottish Sun: “I think he will be a great European footballer in the future.

“For me, he will be worth €100m (£84.9m) in just two years. Why don't you ask a specialist why Ianis costs €4m (£3.4m)? Does anyone have the courage to evaluate it?”

Strong start at Rangers

It is still early days at Rangers, but the signs are very good and promising indeed for Hagi.

The attacking player scored a late winner for Rangers in their 2-1 success over Hibernian at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership in midweek.

The youngster also played well for Steven Gerrard’s side in their victory over Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup this afternoon.

Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk looks on during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain.

Praise from Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Gerrard has spoken highly of Hagi, and rates the Romania international attacking player very highly indeed.

Gerrard told The Times about Hagi: “What helps him is that his English is extremely strong. He’s a bright kid. My first conversation with him was different from normal players. He was very keen to ask questions about how we played and where we saw him fitting in.

“Since he’s come through the door, he’s been in the analyst’s room a lot. He wants to really speed up his settling-in period and get used to opposition players and teams. He’s definitely a student of the game and we’ve been really impressed with him on and off the pitch.”

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk controls the ball during the KRC Genk winter training camp on January 8, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain.

