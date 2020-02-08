Chris Waddle thinks one Newcastle United newboy ‘a real coup’

Danny Rose joined Newcastle United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Chris Waddle has stated in The Racing Post that Tottenham Hotspur-owned left-back Danny Rose is a good signing for Newcastle United.

The former Newcastle and Tottenham star believes that Rose is a “real coup” for the Magpies.

Waddle wrote in The Racing Post: “There aren’t many better left-backs or left wing-backs around and Steve Bruce has had a real coup here. I’ve watched him play for years.

"He’s aggressive, a good crosser, strong and fast, but sometimes his body language has been terrible.

"Well if it was all about a move back up north then you can’t go further north than Newcastle in the Premier League, so if this is what he’s been angling for then he can finally relax and show us what he’s all about and then get his dream move in the summer.”

Good signing for Newcastle United?

With Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems injured at the moment, Newcastle needed a left-back for the final months of the season, and in Rose, they have got a very good one.

True, the England international has not been at his best for a while and has not played well for Spurs this season, but there is no doubt that the 29-year-old is a hugely talented footballer who has quality in abundance and knows the Premier League inside out.

Summer planning already started

Meanwhile, it seems that Newcastle are already planning for the summer transfer window.

According to Gazeta Esportiva, the Magpies are interested in signing Marcos Paulo from Fluminense.

The 19-year-old forward is also on the radar of Spanish and European giants Barcelona, according to the report, which has claimed that initial talks have already taken place.