Celtic's Leigh Griffiths is loving partnership at Celtic Park

Leigh Griffiths has been praising the partnership between himself and fellow Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard.

Celtic leader Leigh Griffiths has been loving the successful partnership between himself and Odsonne Edouard, with the Scotsman scoring five goals in just six Premiership starts this season.

Working with the Frenchman in a partnership is definitely a smart move from Griffiths, as trying to compete against a striker who's scored 10 goals in his last 10 matches would be a very tough contest.

Subscribe

When speaking on the Celtic website, the 29-year-old stated: "Odsonne and I feed off each other. He likes to go short and I like to go play on the shoulder of the last defender. Our partnership has been working really well and long may that continue for both of us."

Both men played in the 4-0 thrashing against Motherwell, with the Frenchman opening the scoring and getting two in that match - with Griffiths also scoring in the 51st minute.

Edouard is currently the league's top goalscorer on 20 in 22 appearances, a very impressive tally that only Jermain Defoe is close to this season - scoring 13 in 19 outings for Rangers.

Celtic's next game is against Clyde FC in the Scottish League Cup, which could be open season for both Griffiths and Edouard should they feature in tomorrows match - as they are already so dominant against Premiership sides let alone taking on a Scottish League One side.

But you would expect Neil Lennon to make quite a few changes against such opposition, as it's not worth risking the league's top goalscorer in a potentially physical cup match.