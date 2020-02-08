Celtic legend says one Bhoy 'doesn't get enough' credit despite being 'sensational'

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor continues to go from strength to strength for Neil Lennon's side.

Celtic legend Davie Hay has suggested that Callum McGregor "doesn't get enough" credit in the Hoops' success (Glasgow Evening Times).

The Scotland midfielder, who has featured 42 times for Neil Lennon's side this season (Transfermarkt), has become a key player for club and country.

McGregor, who came through the Celtic academy, was on target as the Hoops cruised to a 4-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

Standout moments in the game included his second assist, a mazy run before a pinpoint ball to Leigh Griffiths, while his volley after teeing himself up from a cutback was nothing short of superb.

"As for McGregor, you can't really say he doesn't get the credit for the role that he plays in Celtic's success, but perhaps he doesn't get enough," Hay, who both played and managed Celtic, wrote in the Glasgow Evening Times. "He was sensational at Motherwell.

"He showed with his assist for Griffiths' goal that he is quicker than you might sometimes think, which comes from the hard work he has put in in training and the high confidence he must be playing with at the moment."

McGregor has made 266 competitive appearances for Celtic, scoring 45 goals and claiming 55 assists (Transfermarkt), and is contracted to the Parkhead outfit until the summer of 2024 after penning a new deal last November.

Up next for Celtic is Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth round tie away at Clyde, the next step in the Hoops' mission to get their hands on a quadruple treble.