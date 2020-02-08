Bolasie says £47m Manchester United player was thinking about Tottenham Hotspur transfer in 2020

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United reportedly wanted Bruno Fernandes last summer.

Everton-owned winger Yannick Bolasie has told The Mirror that Manchester United January signing Bruno Fernandes was thinking about moving to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2020.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window for an initial fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £47 million.

According to The Mirror, both United and Tottenham wanted to sign the 25-year-old Portugal international midfielder in the summer of 2019, but nothing materialised.

Bolasie, who moved to Sporting on loan from Everton in the summer of 2019, has said that Fernandes was considering a switch to Spurs in the summer of 2020, but the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino as the North London club’s manager in November 2019 changed his mind.

Bolasie told The Mirror: “He was thinking about going to Tottenham in the summer but I think when the manager went that changes a lot of things.”

Missing out

Fernandes is a very good player who scores goals and creates chances, and he is a brilliant signing for United indeed.

Tottenham will be disappointed that they reportedly missed out on the Portugal international last summer as well as in January 2020.

As for United, the arrival of the former Sampdoria player has enhanced their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

According to WhoScored, Fernandes scored eight goals and provided seven assists in the league, and scored five goals and provided three assists in the Europa League for Sporting this season before his move to United.