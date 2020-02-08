Quick links

Rangers

BBC pundit claims £4m Rangers loanee fluffed 'an absolute sitter'

Shane Callaghan
Genk's Ianis Hagi and Genk's Patrik Hrosovsky pictured during the winter training camp of Belgian first division soccer team KRC Genk in Benidorm, Spain, Saturday 11 January 2020. BELGA...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ianis Hagi had a good game for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

Ianis Hagi of Romania during the EURO Qualifier match between Spain v Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on November 18, 2019

Rangers were given a bit of a scare this afternoon.

They thumped Hamilton 4-1 to move into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, but the scoreline certainly flattered the Gers.

Subscribe

It was only 1-1 at the break after Scott Arfield's penalty was cancelled out by Lewis Smith after 38 minutes.

But it could and should have been a more comfortable first half for Rangers - and it would have been had new boy Ianis Hagi opened the scoring.

 

Early on, Ryan Kent stood up a wonderful cross for the Romanian playmaker but, with the goal at his mercy, the 21-year-old loanee could only head wide.

Hagi joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk, who paid £4 million to sign him last summer [The Scottish Sun].

And Derek Ferguson has said on BBC Sport that it was an 'absolute sitter' for the new boy, saying: "That net should've been bulging. That's an absolute sitter."

Despite the 'sitter', Hagi still had an excellent game for the most part and he certainly looks like he'll be a good addition by Rangers.

Of course, it's still early days, but he is playing with a swagger and a confidence and although he missed a gilt-edged chance, the fact he got into that position in the first place is a big positive.

Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk looks on during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch