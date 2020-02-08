BBC pundit claims £4m Rangers loanee fluffed 'an absolute sitter'

Ianis Hagi had a good game for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

Rangers were given a bit of a scare this afternoon.

They thumped Hamilton 4-1 to move into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, but the scoreline certainly flattered the Gers.

It was only 1-1 at the break after Scott Arfield's penalty was cancelled out by Lewis Smith after 38 minutes.

But it could and should have been a more comfortable first half for Rangers - and it would have been had new boy Ianis Hagi opened the scoring.

Early on, Ryan Kent stood up a wonderful cross for the Romanian playmaker but, with the goal at his mercy, the 21-year-old loanee could only head wide.

Hagi joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk, who paid £4 million to sign him last summer [The Scottish Sun].

And Derek Ferguson has said on BBC Sport that it was an 'absolute sitter' for the new boy, saying: "That net should've been bulging. That's an absolute sitter."

Despite the 'sitter', Hagi still had an excellent game for the most part and he certainly looks like he'll be a good addition by Rangers.

Of course, it's still early days, but he is playing with a swagger and a confidence and although he missed a gilt-edged chance, the fact he got into that position in the first place is a big positive.