Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton won at Goodison Park today but some of the Toffees fanbase weren’t happy with Gylfi Sigurdsson’s display.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on their side’s win at Goodison Park today and despite the victory, one player came under considerable criticism.

The Toffees captain has been off form for much of the season and, against Crystal Palace, he once again put in a fairly mediocre performance where he was mostly a passenger.

Admittedly, he did nearly score a stunning solo goal but, aside from that, there was little to write home about, with Carlo Ancelotti replacing him with Mason Holgate for the final few minutes of the game.

Despite Ancelotti having transformed Everton into a different beast to that which struggled under Marco Silva, some Toffees fans remain unconvinced about Sigurdsson’s future at Goodison Park.

Here is some of the social media reaction from the Everton fanbase to the 30-year-old’s display against the Eagles:

This content could not be loaded rather have holgate i’m midfield than sigurdsson — (@megxefc) February 8, 2020

This content could not be loaded Great win. They seem to be improving each game (Pickford and Sigurdsson aside). What a difference Ancelotti has made. #EVECRY — St Domingo (@Saint_Domingo) February 8, 2020

This content could not be loaded schneiderlin > sigurdsson — Luke (@CuriousLuke1) February 8, 2020

This content could not be loaded Made up with that win today, tough at times but pulled through. Felt like playing with 10 men most of it, forgot Sigurdsson was even playing — Carlo Fantastico™️ (@Clemo89efc) February 8, 2020

This content could not be loaded Schneiderlin did well today, Sigurdsson was awful — Andy (@Blue_andy100) February 8, 2020

This content could not be loaded Sigurdsson nearly scored a worldly but was anonymous for most of that game. — Jackie (@jackieando) February 8, 2020

This content could not be loaded Sigurdsson goes off and we look a threat — Paul Ashcroft (@PaulAshcroft8) February 8, 2020

This content could not be loaded Sigurdsson needs dropping badly — ¹³ (@OwensYM13) February 8, 2020

This content could not be loaded Schneiderlin was MOTM easily. Richarlison second. Gylfi Sigurdsson continues his transformation into Phil Neville, just doing nothing and pointing. Good 3 points. — R1878 (@Rochey1878) February 8, 2020

The Toffees began brightly at Goodison and broke the deadlock through Bernard’s volley, though Palace drew level in the second half when Jordan Pickford failed to keep out Christian Benteke’s effort, which squirmed underneath him.

To their credit, Everton repelled an increasingly dangerous Palace outfit and retook the lead through Richarlison’s solo goal, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin killed the game off after the Brazilian hit the woodwork.

The win sees Everton climb to seventh in the Premier League table, hot on the heels of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and following their winter break, will next be in action on Sunday 23 February when they play Arsenal away.

In other news, Report: Newcastle United and Aston Villa facing problem regarding £16m target