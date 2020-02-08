'Careful': Arsenal legend issues warning over player linked with Spurs

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have both been linked with Liverpool's Adam Lallana.

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has issued a warning regarding a player that Tottenham Hotspur, along with the Gunners, are reportedly monitoring with a view to a summer move (The Metro).

According to the London Evening Standard, Liverpool have decided to allow midfielder Adam Lallana to leave at the end of his contract, amid links with Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham United.

The England international has only been used sparingly by the Premier League runaway leaders this campaign, with Jurgen Klopp tending to favour other options in the centre of the park.

Lallana now only has months remaining on his contract at Anfield, and The Telegraph suggests that Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham are all weighing up making moves, while Leicester have also been linked (The Metro).

It was thought that Liverpool could look to extend Lallana’s contract to ensure he doesn’t leave on a free but the Reds have reportedly decided that simply letting Lallana go is best for his career.

However, Winterburn - who made upwards of 440 appearances for Arsenal - sent out a warning to Mikel Arteta regarding Lallana's fitness, urging him to be "careful" when it comes to bringing in players intended for the starting XI or squad.

"Lallana is a player I like but he has had so many injury problems," Winterburn told The Metro. "When you’re looking to bring players in for the first team or even the squad, you have to be careful."

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Lallana has missed 39 games due to injury (Transfermarkt), but he nonetheless is thought of highly by Klopp's, the Reds boss calling him "unbelievable" to The Metro after Liverpool beat Everton in the FA Cup earlier this year.