'Careful': Arsenal legend issues warning over player linked with Spurs

Giuseppe Labellarte
28 Nov 1999: Nigel Winterburn of Arsenal on the ball against Derby County during the FA Carling Premiership match at Highbury in London. Arsenal won 2-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Gary Prior
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have both been linked with Liverpool's Adam Lallana.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has issued a warning regarding a player that Tottenham Hotspur, along with the Gunners, are reportedly monitoring with a view to a summer move (The Metro).

According to the London Evening Standard, Liverpool have decided to allow midfielder Adam Lallana to leave at the end of his contract, amid links with Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham United.

 

The England international has only been used sparingly by the Premier League runaway leaders this campaign, with Jurgen Klopp tending to favour other options in the centre of the park.

Lallana now only has months remaining on his contract at Anfield, and The Telegraph suggests that Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham are all weighing up making moves, while Leicester have also been linked (The Metro).

It was thought that Liverpool could look to extend Lallana’s contract to ensure he doesn’t leave on a free but the Reds have reportedly decided that simply letting Lallana go is best for his career.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Liverpool at Riverside Stadium on December 14, 2016 in...

However, Winterburn - who made upwards of 440 appearances for Arsenal - sent out a warning to Mikel Arteta regarding Lallana's fitness, urging him to be "careful" when it comes to bringing in players intended for the starting XI or squad.

"Lallana is a player I like but he has had so many injury problems," Winterburn told The Metro. "When you’re looking to bring players in for the first team or even the squad, you have to be careful."

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Lallana has missed 39 games due to injury (Transfermarkt), but he nonetheless is thought of highly by Klopp's, the Reds boss calling him "unbelievable" to The Metro after Liverpool beat Everton in the FA Cup earlier this year.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool in action with Tom Davies of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

