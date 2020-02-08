Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Arsene Wenger return speculation

A general view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal reportedly want Arsene Wenger back.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks to Arsene Wenger prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Final between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha,...

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Arsene Wenger could return to the club.

It has been reported that Arsenal are interested in bringing Wenger back to the club.

The report has claimed that “senior figures at the club have been making inroads to talk him into it”.

Wenger is the greatest manager in Arsenal’s history, and although many fans wanted him to leave before he eventually did, he remains widely respected for his success.

 

For years, the Gunners remained a regular team in the top four of the Premier League, and the North London outfit also won the league title thrice and the FA Cup seven times under the Frenchman.

However, in the final years of Wenger’s reign, Arsenal struggled to make the Champions League.

Wenger left the Gunners in the summer of 2018 and is now working as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.

Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation that Wenger could return to the Emirates Stadium, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Arsène Wenger during an interview with Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool on December 19, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England (L) speaks to Arsene Wenger, Head of Global Football Development at FIFA (R) during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and...

