Arsenal fans react to Arsene Wenger return speculation

Arsenal reportedly want Arsene Wenger back.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Arsene Wenger could return to the club.

It has been reported that Arsenal are interested in bringing Wenger back to the club.

The report has claimed that “senior figures at the club have been making inroads to talk him into it”.

Wenger is the greatest manager in Arsenal’s history, and although many fans wanted him to leave before he eventually did, he remains widely respected for his success.

For years, the Gunners remained a regular team in the top four of the Premier League, and the North London outfit also won the league title thrice and the FA Cup seven times under the Frenchman.

However, in the final years of Wenger’s reign, Arsenal struggled to make the Champions League.

Wenger left the Gunners in the summer of 2018 and is now working as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.

Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation that Wenger could return to the Emirates Stadium, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

