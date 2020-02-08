Arsenal fans loved seeing Kieran Tierney training again

Kieran Tierney hasn't had the most successful time with injuries since joining Arsenal, but now things seem to be looking up.

Arsenal FC has posted a series of images showing Kieran Tierney on the training ground with Mikel Arteta today. Which has led to some of the Gunners fans getting excited about his return.

The Scotsman dislocated his shoulder against West Ham on 9th December and has since failed to feature in any senior match for the north London side.

After undergoing surgery on his shoulder it was expected that the 22-year-old would be sidelined for three months while he recovers (Premier Injuries).

However, these latest images would make it seem like the full-back is much closer to returning than we could have imagined. Tierney is captured sprinting, shooting and jogging, which all would seemingly be very difficult to do if the 22-year-old wasn't almost fully fit.

The Scottish international has played five times in the Premier League since joining the Gooners from Celtic. A move most Arsenal fans were thrilled with at the time, it's just a shame that so far - they've hardly been able to see how talented he is.

This lack of game time has caused these fans to be very eager to see him in action again, which can clearly be spotted in their replies.

KT getting to it after today’s first group session!



@kierantierney1 pic.twitter.com/sZcwEMrQEg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 8, 2020

That mans quads are monstrous — Jaedyn (@jaydospriest) February 8, 2020

GOATEST ❤️❤️❤️ — Varun (@varuntheflash) February 8, 2020

You love to see it — Flame (@FlameAFC) February 8, 2020

Looks fit to me. — Onwumere Divine (@dunoworld) February 8, 2020

Siuuuu — King (@Walter9001) February 8, 2020

He looks fit to me , play him — Jamal (@Ghaffar__B) February 8, 2020

Can’t wait for him to be back — Ghanou (@abdel319) February 8, 2020