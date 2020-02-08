£50m star linked to Tottenham is a fan of Davinson Sanchez

Davinson Sanchez and the reported Tottenham Hotspur target have history.

We've only just had the January transfer window but Tottenham Hotspur are now being linked with players this summer.

And according to The Daily Mail, Tottenham are still keen on £50 million-rated Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana - and he could be interested in a move to North London, the report adds.

Spurs fans will be familiar with Onana after the Lilywhites knocked their Dutch counterparts out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage last season.

But one of the Tottenham boys will be familiar with him too - Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombia international and Onana were once team-mates at Ajax and, in 2017, the Cameroonian keeper raved about the 23-year-old defender.

Shortly after Sanchez's move to England, Onana said to Ajax TV:: "I found him one of the best defenders last season. He was fantastic for us.

"He helped me a lot, we often kept nil with him. Sometimes you have to consider yourself too. It was a good time for him to go. I understand it's football. Every year you have new friends."

Of course, Sanchez's presence at Tottenham is hardly going to be a deciding factor for Onana in choosing where he wants to go after leaving Amsterdam.

But the fact that the pair enjoyed a successful relationship in the Netherlands, with Sanchez playing in front of the 23-year-old stopper, could be a factor nevertheless.

Sanchez hasn't been a regular fixture under Jose Mourinho, and has been an unused sub on five occasions this calendar year alone.