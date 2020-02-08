Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

£50m star linked to Tottenham is a fan of Davinson Sanchez

Shane Callaghan
Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Davinson Sanchez and the reported Tottenham Hotspur target have history.

Ajax's Andre Onana during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

We've only just had the January transfer window but Tottenham Hotspur are now being linked with players this summer.

And according to The Daily Mail, Tottenham are still keen on £50 million-rated Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana - and he could be interested in a move to North London, the report adds.

Spurs fans will be familiar with Onana after the Lilywhites knocked their Dutch counterparts out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage last season.

But one of the Tottenham boys will be familiar with him too - Davinson Sanchez.

 

The Colombia international and Onana were once team-mates at Ajax and, in 2017, the Cameroonian keeper raved about the 23-year-old defender.

Shortly after Sanchez's move to England, Onana said to Ajax TV:: "I found him one of the best defenders last season. He was fantastic for us.

"He helped me a lot, we often kept nil with him. Sometimes you have to consider yourself too. It was a good time for him to go. I understand it's football. Every year you have new friends."

Of course, Sanchez's presence at Tottenham is hardly going to be a deciding factor for Onana in choosing where he wants to go after leaving Amsterdam.

But the fact that the pair enjoyed a successful relationship in the Netherlands, with Sanchez playing in front of the 23-year-old stopper, could be a factor nevertheless.

Sanchez hasn't been a regular fixture under Jose Mourinho, and has been an unused sub on five occasions this calendar year alone.

Spurs player Davinson Sanchez in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch